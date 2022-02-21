Who is Taylor Goldsmith? All about Mandy Moore's husband as actress shares birthday tribute for their son, Gus

Mandy Moore recently celebrated her son August “Gus” Goldsmith’s first birthday. Moore shared a birthday tribute for her son on February 20 by posting an Instagram video full of the toddler’s cutest moments to date.

Randy Newman’s Memo to My Son can be heard in the background. While the child can be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses, the montage also includes a clip of Gus with his father, Taylor Goldsmith. It has a picture of Moore breastfeeding the toddler while sporting her This Is Us character Rebecca’s aged makeup look.

The caption reads:

“Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Gossey.”

Popular personalities like Amanda Kloots, Claire Holt, and Ashley Tisdale commented on the post, with Ashley writing, ‘Happy birthday gus!!!!’

Taylor Goldsmith's background

Taylor Goldsmith is a singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer (Image via Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

Born on August 16, 1985, Taylor Goldsmith is the lead singer, guitarist, and chief songwriter of the American folk-rock band Dawes. He grew up in Southern California and attended Malibu High School, where Blake Mills was his classmate.

Taylor’s father, Lenny Goldsmith, was also a musician who toured as the lead singer of the R&B and funk-based band Tower of Power in 1980s.

He first formed a post-punk band called Simon Dawes in 2002 with Blake Mills and they were then joined by a few bassists and drummers. Their first album, Carnivore, was released in 2006 and received a mixed response. The band then broke up in 2007.

The record producer then formed the band Dawes with former bandmate Wylie Gelber and his brother Griffin Goldsmith. Their first album, North Hills, was a huge hit and their band’s lineup kept shifting for the next few years.

Taylor then joined Matt Vasquez and John McCauley in 2010 to form the band Middle Brother. The band’s first and only album, Middle Brother, was released in 2011 and received positive reviews.

The 36-year-old was then asked by producer T Bone Burnett to join The New Basement Tapes in 2014. He joined Marcus Mumford, Jim James, Rhiannon Giddens, and Elvis Costello during the recording sessions, leading to their album Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes.

Goldsmith has also worked as a session musician and performed on albums by Jackson Browne, Dave Rawlings, Sara Watkins, and others. He has also written and co-written songs for other bands. He produced his first record, Dad Country, in 2013.

The Los Angeles County, California, native began dating Mandy Moore in 2015. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in November 2018. The pair welcomed their first child in February 2021.

Mandy Moore also mentioned her experience going into labor and meeting her son for the first time through her Instagram story. She wrote:

“One year ago today, I went into labor and looking back at my doula @ccmeyer’s incredible photos capturing it. I’m feeling all of the feels right now. It’s so funny how a year later, pictures take me right back. I can’t touch the pain anymore but I remember the magnitude of it. Cracked wide open in the biggest and best way possible.”

Also known as Amanda Leigh Moore, Mandy Moore is a popular singer, songwriter, and actress. She gained recognition after the release of her debut single, Candy, which reached the 41st position on Billboard Hot 100.

