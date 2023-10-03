Mariah Carey’s 2023 Christmas tour: Presale, where to buy tickets, prices, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Mariah Carey has announced a new tour for 2023, titled MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!, scheduled to be held from November 15, 2023, to December 17, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the Christian holiday of Christmas.

The singer announced the new tour, which is set to feature performances in cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on October 2, 2023.

Live Nation presale will be available from October 5, 2023, and can be accessed with the code VOCALS on the Live Nation page for the tour. General tickets will be available from October 6, 2023, although prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website.

Mariah Carey to bring her Christmas hits on tour

Mariah Carey produced a record-breaking chart-topper with her Christmas single, All I Want for Christmas Is You, released on October 29, 1994. The diamond and multi-platinum certified single remains the best-selling holiday song by a female artist and the only holiday single to ever do so in the US.

Now, the singer is set to bring her hit single and her other Christmas songs on her new tour, including the rest of her 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas, and its sequel, Merry Christmas II You.

The full list of dates and venues for the Mariah Carey MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! is given below:

November 15, 2023 – Highland, California, at Yaamava Casino

November 17, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

November 21, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

November 24, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

November 27, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

November 29, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

December 1, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

December 3, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

December 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

December 11, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

December 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

December 15, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

December 17, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

More about Mariah Carey and her music career

Mariah Carey was born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York. The singer-songwriter began exhibiting musical talents in high school and was signed on by Columbia Records in 1989.

The singer released her eponymous debut studio album, Mariah Carey, on June 12, 1990. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album chart. The album also won the singer Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance awards at the 1991 Grammy Awards.

The singer's next major album was her third studio album, Music Box, released on August 31, 1993. The diamond-certified album was a major international hit, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Australian, French, German, Swiss, and UK album charts.

Mariah Carey's last major success was her fifth studio album, Daydream, released on September 26, 1995. The diamond-certified album was a chart-topper on all major album charts.