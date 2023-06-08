Mark Gonzales x Adidas Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes: Everything we know so far

Two new slip-on shoes are being added to the Adidas Shmoofoil collection in collaboration with Mark Gonzales, the legendary professional skateboarder and artist who has been sponsored by Adidas Skateboarding for over two decades. Gonzales is one of the most influential skaters in the world and has collaborated with the sportswear brand on a variety of skate-friendly offerings.

Launched in 2020, the Adidas Shmoofoil line is primarily a slide shoe collection. Now, in 2023, Mark Gonzales and Adidas are going to add two pairs of slip-on shoes in the collection. The new Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes will come clad in black and grey hues.

The official release date has not been confirmed by the brand, and the pricing details have not yet been revealed either. However, the pairs are currently available overseas for £70 each.

Mark Gonzales x Adidas Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes will drop in men's sizes

Mark Gonzales x Adidas Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes (Image via Adidas)

The newly added two pairs of Slip-On shoes in the Adidas Shmoofoil collection will be offered in “Core Black” and “Mgh Solid Grey” colorways. The vulcanized rubber sole unit of the Vulc Raid3r-inspired upper features a dominating suede tooling interwoven with canvas quarters for enhanced comfort. This sole unit provides excellent board grip and durability.

On the greyscale pair, contrasts in jet-black can be seen at the foxing and the Shmoofoil emblem, while "Chalk White" makes up the quarter, inner lining, and outsole beneath the foot. The pitch-black outfit, in contrast, is given a two-toned makeover with "Core White" contrasts filling out the modern flourishes. However, the most beautiful feature of these two new pairs is the smiley face on the Adidas logo that appears on the tongue.

While introducing the new pairs, Adidas shared:

"These adidas Shmoofoil Shoes combine two of Mark Gonzales' favourite adidas trainers to create a classic slip-on style built for skateboarding. With Shmoofoil graphics designed by The Gonz, they offer a premium suede upper, grippy vulcanised outsole and moulded sockliner designed for comfort and out-of-the-box performance."

Adidas's most cutting-edge technologies, such as Traxion, Storm, and Proof are incorporated in the Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes. These technologies help improve personal comfort level which, in turn, guarantees better performance anywhere. The shoe also boasts excellent absorption for maximum power on the court, or wherever else one may need it, which is secured by the BOUNCE midsole.

BOOST is the finest reactive absorbing technlogy incorporated by Adidas, which directly helps ensure that every stride is made with full strength. Adidas began its journey in the sports field in the 50s and has since, with a vast experience, implemented advanced developments in their shoes. Adidas Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes, that have 4D midsoles, is a testament to this. Its distinctive grid construction gives the foot the ideal balance of support and maximum absorption.

Mark Gonzales Shmoofoil Slip On shoes (Image via Adidas)

Another main feature of the Slip-On shoes by Adidas is that they are produced from recycled materials such as leather, polyester, corduroy, and satin. The new Adidas Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes have also been produced with the same materials. For sneakerheads who support a sustainable approach, this Shmoofoil Slip-On shoes prove to be the perfect choice. Stay tuned to know the official release date and more information.

