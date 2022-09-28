Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 have announced a brand new Las Vegas residency, which will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Scheduled to begin on Friday, March 24, 2023, the residency is expected to span across 16 shows.

Named M5LV, the residency is a collaboration between Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, and will provide fans with an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

Tickets for the residency will go on sale from Monday, October 3, at 10 am PT. The fan pre-sale will begin at the same time on Wednesday, September 28. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, and customers of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, September 30, at 10 am PT.

All pre-sales will end at 10 pm PT on Sunday, October 2.

M5LV tickets for the 16-event residency can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas. All shows will be starting at 8 pm.

The Maroon 5 Las Vegas residency will begin in March 2023 and go on till August

The band will perform 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in March, April, July, and August of next year.

Here is a month-wise breakdown of dates for the Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency:

March: 24, 25, 29, 31

April: 1, 5, 7, 8,

July: 28, 29

August: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11,12

Maroon 5 completed the North American leg of their 2022 world tour earlier this month, and they have dates in Asia planned for this fall, as well as a New Year's Eve show in Palm Springs, California.

In brief, about Maroon 5

Maroon 5 is not only one of pop music's most versatile artists, but also one of the biggest acts of the 21st century.

Since the release of their debut album, Songs About Jane, the internationally acclaimed Los Angeles band has won three GRAMMY Awards and sold over 90 million albums and 550 million singles worldwide. Maroon 5 currently has the most Billion+ streams by a group on Spotify, and has three Diamond RIAA Certified records.

They have sold over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide, and their massive 2022 World Tour will conclude in Asia, with the band selling out all three of their Dome Tour dates in Japan, totaling 120,000 tickets sold.

today I learned that Adam Levine is married to a VS model



then I learned that he cheated on her after 8 yrs of marriage while she's pregnant w/ their 3rd child



and 3 secs after THAT I learned he wanted to name the child he's expecting after his mistress



hold on I need a minute

Earlier this month, the group came under the spotlight due to allegations against their frontman, Adam Levine, who was recently accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo and planning to name their child after his alleged mistress.

The Grammy winner has been under fire ever since Sumner Stroh claimed on TikTok on September 19 that she had an affair with Levine, prompting multiple other women to post alleged flirtatious DM exchanges with the guitarist.

Levine, who has two daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo and is expecting a third, denied the affair while admitting to "crossing the line" with inappropriate social media messages.

