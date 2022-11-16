Maroon 5 UK and European Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American pop-band Maroon 5 has announced a UK and European tour slated for next year in support of its 2021 album, Jordi. The tour will kick off on June 13 in Lisbon, Portugal and will run through June 30 at the Main Square Festival in France. The band will also perform at The O2 in London on July 3.

Maroon 5 will also have scheduled performances at various European festivals including Prague Rocks, Tinderbox in Denmark, and Main Square Festival, among others.

Tickets for the headline dates of the tour will be available starting on November 18 at 10:00 am PT and will be available via Live Nation. Also available for sale via the website will be several VIP packages. Presale details for Maroon 5's UK and European tour are yet to be revealed.

Maroon 5 UK and European 2023 Tour dates

Maroon 5 @maroon5 Tickets on sale Friday 9AM UK/10AM EU. We’re extending our world tour into Europe and the UK next year!! Can’t wait to see you next summer!Tickets on sale Friday 9AM UK/10AM EU. maroon5.com/tour We’re extending our world tour into Europe and the UK next year!! Can’t wait to see you next summer! ☀️ Tickets on sale Friday 9AM UK/10AM EU. maroon5.com/tour https://t.co/k9hfX31pwM

June 13 – Passeio Maritimo De Alges, Lisbon, Portugal

June 15 – Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain

June 16 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

June 21 – Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic

June 23 – Tinderbox, Odense, Denmark

June 25 – Goffertpark, Nijmegen, Netherlands

June 27 – Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

June 29 – Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France

June 30 – Main Square Festival, Arras, France

July 03 – The O2, London, UK

The news comes shortly after the band announced dates for their Las Vegas residency. Billed as the M5LV, the residency will kick off on March 24, 2023 and is set to take place at the Dolby Live Amphitheater at Park MGM. Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform 16 shows at the 5200-seated venue through March, April, July, and August of next year.

Additionally, the band has a concert scheduled for this year's New Year’s eve at the Acrisure Arena at Palm Springs, for which tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Public on sale begins Monday Oct 3 at 10AM PT. 🎟️ Don't miss your chance to get early Fan Club presale access for M5LV: The Residency! maroon5sin.com/tour Public on sale begins Monday Oct 3 at 10AM PT. 🎟️ Don't miss your chance to get early Fan Club presale access for M5LV: The Residency! maroon5sin.com/tourPublic on sale begins Monday Oct 3 at 10AM PT. 🎟️ https://t.co/ZXToggb0Zw

Maroon 5 Las Vegas 2023 Residency Dates

March: 24, 25, 29, 31

April: 1, 5, 7, 8,

July: 28, 29

August: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11,12

More about the band's new album

The band released Jordi, which is their seventh studio album, in June 2021, via Interscope and Polydor Records. It features guest appearances from artists Megan Thee Stallion, Blackbear, Stevie Nicks, Bantu, H.E.R., YG, and late rappers Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hussle.

The album’s deluxe edition also featured guest appearances from Anuel AA, Tainy, and Jason Derulo.

Jordi is named after the band's late manager and frontman Adam Levine’s childhood friend Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017.

The album features hit singles including Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion), Memories, and Nobody’s Love. The latter recently crossed over a billion streams on Spotify. The album also features hit singles including Lost and Lovesick.

Maroon 5 was formed in 1994 by singer Adam Levine, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael while they were still in high school. The current lineup of the band also includes lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and multi-instrumentalist and bassist Sam Farrar.

The band has won various accolades over the years, including three Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and eight Billboard Music Awards, among others.

