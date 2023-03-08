Married at First Sight season 16 episode 10 release date, plot and air time on Lifetime

Married at First Sight season 16, episode 10, titled Life is Up in the Air, will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, March 7 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will be uploaded to the network's website one day after the television premiere.

This week's episode will showcase a tough confrontation between Nicole and Chris as the latter confesses that he asked for a "thick" wife in his application. In a promo, Nicole asks him not to repeat it as it could "potentially be hurtful" to her in the future.

Chris will also talk to Nicole about having a cosmetic procedure, after which Nicole reassures him that she finds him attractive and does not want him to change anything.

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 16, episode 10?

Lifetime's description of Married at First Sight episode 10 reads,

"Some spouses confront deep questions and look inward, while other couples try to build love through shared adventures; after all the sailing, spa nights and heart-to-hearts, not all the couples are seeing eye to eye."

Just days before celebrating their first month anniversary, certain couples will confront some of the big questions in their relationship. Others will head to new adventures to build a strong connection.

One of the couples, possibly Kristen-Shaquille or Airris-Jasmine, will realize they have different relationship goals. The couple might also be seen discussing the early separation of Domynique and Mackinley.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 16, episode 9.

Lifetime's description of the episode titled Party-ing Ways reads,

"The Nashville newlyweds plan housewarming parties, but the guest list sparks controversy for one couple, and steak isn't the only thing getting grilled; one couple reveals they've crossed the threshold into sex, and another reconsiders their divorce."

Last week on Married at First Sight, Domynique revealed that she did not want to solve her problems with Mackinley and decided to divorce her husband just days after their wedding. Pastor Cal asked her to rethink her decision before forming another long-term relationship. The couple disclosed the news to other cast members at a dinner party. Everyone was shocked, and Nicole even said Domynique would regret her decision.

The cast members met their family and friends to talk about their marriage. Clint complained to his friend that Gina was too focused on her salon business. Airris’ cousin refused to attend his housewarming party and did not help with his marital issues. Nicole spoke to her friend about feeling awkward with Chris’ frequent but genuine compliments.

Clint and Gina moved in together in the same apartment but in different rooms. Nicole bought a flamingo shirt for Chris for the housewarming party but gave him the option to wear something else, which made him happy. He then refused to wear the shirt, even though it matched the theme of their party.

Kirsten and Shaquille only invited married couples to their party and talked to them individually about their intimacy issues. Jasmine was also worried about the lack of chemistry between her and Airris, who was himself having a tough time living with multiple dogs.

Tune into Lifetime on March 7 to watch the next episode of Married at First Sight and see which couple realizes they are on different paths.

