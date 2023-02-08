Married at First Sight season 16 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 6, titled You Dropped a Bomb on Me, will air on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 8 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour long episode will be uploaded to Lifetime's website one day after the television premiere.

Episode 6 will showcase the five couples from Nashville enjoying their honeymoon and trying to connect with each other. Gina and Clint will once again find themselves at odds after the latter reveals in front of everyone that he used to date just atheletic and slender women, unlike his wife.

This will cause a very big argument between the couple as Clint will refuse to apologize for his comment. Gina admitted in a promo that they are facing some difficulties in developing good physical chemistry.

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 6 will see a couple get into an argument

Lifetime's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"One wife wants to pick up the pace; her husband hides his reason for wanting to slow things down; some wives start to question their husbands' sense of humor; a comment from one husband threatens to ruin his marriage before the honeymoon is over."

This week on Married at First Sight, one of the female partners will urge her husband to pick up the pace in their relationship. This could be Nicole as she hinted about developing a more physically intimate relationship with Chris, who wanted to get to know her better.

Other than Gina and Clint, some couples might also get into their first disagreement about their "sense of humor." In the episode's description, it has been hinted that an argument between a couple, possibly Gina and Clint, might lead the marriage to end before the honeymoon is over.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 16 episode 5

Lifetime's description of the previous episode, titled It's All About The Journey, reads,

"Five pairs of newlywed strangers honeymoon in Jamaica; some spouses see red flags when they learn that their partners are not very adventurous; one couple inch closer to saying, "I love you"; a revelation leaves one bride questioning her husband."

Last week on Married at First Sight, Airris and Jasmine talked about their previous relationship and discussed why they failed. Jasmine also opened up about her mother going through chemo, with Airris assuring her that he would support her. Meanwhile, Shaquille and Kirsten also arrived for their honeymoon.

Gina and Clint had to face a lot of delays while reaching their destination, and the latter praised his wife for handling the tough situation while being calm. Gina confessed that she did not date redheads or gingers and was facing some difficulty getting attracted to her husband. Clint was shocked to hear this and felt that Gina said it way too soon in their marriage.

On the other hand, Nicole and Chris attended a beach party where the former admitted that she used to drink a lot till the time she was 28. She assured Chris that it was the "old Nicole," and now she was trying to be the "new Nicole." Chris understood the situation and praised Nicole for opening up.

Fresh episodes of Married at First Sight air on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Amazon, Vudu, and Hulu Plus.

