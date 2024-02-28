Married to Medicine Season 10 Episode 14: Recap and more details explored 

Married to Medicine season 10, episode 14 aired on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 9 PM on Bravo. The finale episode of Married to Medicine season 10 was titled 'The Med Gala' and featured Dr. Jackie and Sweet Tea trying to make amends to their relationship during their trip to Hilton Head.

On the other hand, the finale of Married to Medicine season 10 also saw a heated exchange between Toya and Dr. Alicia over supporting the latter's husband's supposedly antiquated views. Toya further stirred things up by donating wine instead of cash for the event, and as could be expected, Quad showed up for the party!

Here's everything we know about the finale of Married to Medicine season 10.

What happened on Married to Medicine season 10, episode 14?

The finale of Married to Medicine season 10 kicked off at Hilton Head, where the group vacation was still going strong. Dr. Simone had everyone play a game the night before where they had to share their sentiments toward their partners.

At that point, Dr. Kema revealed that Alicia could not explain the missing $150,000. Thus, it was now up to Simone, Jackie, and Dr. Heavenly to solve the case. Alicia told the ladies she had no idea where the money went, pulling off her most bewildered expression.

Jackie suggested that she keep her account at all times. Heavenly agreed with Alicia that she should treat her partner like a king, but she also remarked that delegating tasks to others is acceptable.

Moving on, the trio dressed for their disco celebration in their finest silver and glittery attire. They arrived at supper to find a table covered in glitter and a disco dance floor nearby.

After a year, Simone felt grateful that the group was still intact, minus Quad. Jackie felt the trip had given her and Curtis closure, and she had completely changed her mind.

After spending time with this group, Phaedra was motivated to consider getting married again. Simone also expressed her gratitude to Dr. G for joining the trip and believing that he and Sweet Tea wouldn't be targeted. Although she did not consider Sweet Tea's arrival for them, it was now irrelevant.

As the finale of Married to Medicine season 10 progressed, everyone returned home getting ready for the first annual medical gala, and the Hilton Head was abuzz with activity.

Jackie organized the celebration of the medical community with the expectation that all of her friends would make a financial contribution. All but Toya stepped forward to take the plate. She had obtained many cases of wine from KJ, which she intended to bring. This infuriated everyone in the group, including Heavenly.

Fans commented on how everyone looked stunning as they walked the red carpet and onto the steps. Posing beside her wine club sign, Toya held her wine glass. While everyone was savoring the wine, Heavenly informed everyone who would listen that Toya was the one who didn't pay.

Furthermore, towards the end of the finale of Married to Medicine season 10, Quad crashed the Med Gala with a bang. She went around saying hello and giving hugs as if nothing had occurred.

Following their conversation with Alicia, Quad met Sweet Tea. Dr. G was called to join them, and she congratulated them on their marriage and gave them a great hug. Cecil compared it to witnessing a vehicle accident. For Quad, it was simply another typical day of wreaking havoc.

Married to Medicine season 10 Reunion airs next Sunday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.