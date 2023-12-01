Martine Ali x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Deluxe Wedge shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following numerous successful collaborations in the past few months of 2023, Converse has now joined forces with Martine Ali for another trailblazing reinterpretation of the Converse Chuck Taylor shoe. The duo gave this high-top sneaker design a complete makeover that resulted in a Deluxe Wedge design.

The brand-new Martine Ali x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Deluxe Wedge is scheduled for December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST. These unique wedge boots will be made available for purchase at Converse, Nike SNKRS, and a slew of their associated retail stores, both online as well as offline. There are sizes available for both men and women, and the retail price is set at $160.

Martine Ali x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Deluxe Wedge is decked in all-black ensemble

Here's another look at the Chuck Taylor 70 Deluxe Wedge (Image via Converse)

Martine Ali, a designer from Brooklyn who is famous for her silver chain jewelry style that was influenced by the grunge movement of the 1990s, is currently making headlines in the world of sneakers.

Ali has begun a voyage with Converse shortly after appearing in a marketing campaign for the recent partnership between Converse and Undefeated on the Converse Weapon.

Because of this partnership, a daring remake of the celebrated Converse Chuck 70 has been constructed. The Chuck 70 has been transformed into a luxurious wedge shoe that combines elegance with streetwear in a completely seamless manner.

One of the most notable aspects of the Martine Ali x Converse Chuck 70 Deluxe Wedge is its innovative layout, which keeps the characteristic upper of the Chuck Taylor while incorporating components that are revolutionary.

The outer layer of the shoe is made entirely of leather, and it is supplemented by eyestays as well as buttons that are metallic silver, which are both visually appealing. The gaiter, which can be removed, is a one-of-a-kind feature that elevates the shoe to a knee-high cut. This provides the footwear with flexibility as well as an edge.

The interior design of the footwear features co-branding that symbolizes the harmonic blend of influences that was achieved via the cooperation. This co-branding merges the chain emblem of Martine Ali with the distinctive Chevron pattern of Converse.

A massive midsole along with an innovative wedge heel take the overall look even further, altering the traditional Converse Chuck Taylor 70 model in the process. As stated on the shoe label, a spare set of laces will be delivered with these footwear designs.

The description of these newly introduced sneakers on the shoe label’s official website reads,

“The Chuck 70 De Luxe Wedge, our first collaboration with Brooklyn designer Martine Ali, transforms the fan-favorite icon into a modular statement piece. The edgy, leather platform design features removable gators that let you go from fashion-forward high top to bold knee-high style in an instant."

It continues as,

"The versatile construction is paired with contrast stitching, lace closures and hardware snap details that give it an elevated, subversive aesthetic. Dial up the runway vibes as you see fit.”

Be on the lookout for these Martine Ali x Converse Chuck Taylor 70 Deluxe Wedge designs, as they are a limited-run release. For more future iterations and styles of Converse Chuck Taylor silhouettes, stay tuned to the brand’s website and SNKRS app.

In related news, Converse also partnered with the highly anticipated movie Wonka to create an intriguing sneaker pack, which is expected to launch on December 7, 2023.