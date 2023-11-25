Marvel finally reveals Demon Scarlet Witch and it’s terrifying

Marvel fans were recently given a spine-chilling glimpse into what could have been as the studio unveiled images of the Demon Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The initial vision, driven by director Sam Raimi's desire for a more frightening Scarlet Witch, was scrapped during extensive reshoots, leaving fans to wonder about the horror-filled potential of this demonic character.

The Scarlet Witch in the MCU stands as a pivotal and compelling figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda Maximoff's journey, from a Sokovian refugee to becoming the Scarlet Witch, unfolds across films and series, showcasing her formidable powers and intricate character development. Recent revelations showcase the potential look that the Scarlet Witch could have had—a truly demonic and possessed version.

Demon Scarlet Witch: The Horror Movie Aesthetic

The images reveal a horror movie-inspired transformation, embodying an unapologetically Sam Raimi aesthetic. They depict the Demon Scarlet Witch with a crown that is both unsettling and fascinating, pushing the boundaries of horror within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The intricate details, such as eyes covered in flesh, a crown adorned with horns, and slime tentacles, contribute to a genuinely eerie and occult vibe. Unfortunately, the Demon Scarlet Witch did not make it to the final cut, and they present a missed opportunity for the more horror-oriented Marvel enthusiasts.

From the Necronomicon to classic medieval demonic aesthetics, Raimi's influence is evident. These images also suggest that Marvel was exploring ancient writings and descriptions related to witches and the occult.

The intricate details in the visuals align with historical depictions found in writings such as the Grand Grimoire, an actual black magic goetic grimoire from the early 19th century, adding a unique and authentic touch to the character's potential transformation. The potential for a Demon Scarlet Witch hints at a thrilling and terrifying narrative that could have added a new layer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlet Witch: A Brief History

Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, and her twin brother Pietro were volunteers for Hydra experiments, leading to the enhancement of her telekinetic and energy manipulation abilities, known as Chaos magic. Initially in conflict with the Avengers, Wanda later joins them, becoming one of their most powerful members.

Her romantic involvement with Vision ends tragically during the clash with Thanos. Restored to life, Wanda's mental instability prompts her to create a false reality in Westview using her powers, leading to conflicts with S.W.O.R.D. and Agatha Harkness.

This ordeal triggers her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, a prophesied identity. Absorbing Agatha's powers and wielding the Darkhold, Wanda seeks her created children, Billy and Tommy, across alternate realities. Wanda's complex storyline weaves through the MCU, blending tragedy, power, and a struggle with dark forces.

As a central MCU character, Wanda appears in six films by 2023, with a prominent role in the acclaimed miniseries WandaVision. Alternate versions of Wanda feature in What If...? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal has garnered acclaim, earning her award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy in 2021 and a Golden Globe in 2022.

While the final cut took a different direction, the glimpse into Marvel's Demon Scarlet Witch and the exploration of the occult leave fans yearning for what might have been—a chilling and unforgettable addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.