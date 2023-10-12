Marvel Loki season 2 secures second place in most viewed Disney + premiere with 10.9 million views

The mischievous magic of the Trickster God continues to enchant viewers, as Loki season 2 makes waves in the streaming world. Following a compelling first season that thrust audiences into the enigmatic realm of the Time Variance Authority, Loki is back with a fresh season, and it's making headlines.

Since Loki's debut in the 2011 film Thor, the character has emerged as a beloved icon in the Marvel Universe. From starring in blockbuster hits like 2012's The Avengers to his heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Infinity War.

Loki season 2 holds the promise of even more excitement, as it delves deeper into the MCU multiverse.

Loki season 2 pulls in impressive viewership figures

Loki season 2 has unexpectedly risen to the position of the second most viewed season opener on Disney+ for the year 2023. Disney reports that the debut of the Marvel Studios series garnered a remarkable 10.9 million views in the initial three days of its release. This astounding viewership figure reaffirms Loki's status as a fan favorite within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Kevin Wright, the executive producer of Loki, the creative team is operating at the highest level to deliver captivating content. When asked by The Walt Disney Company about what excites him about Loki season 2, he said,

“This is the great thing with long-form storytelling. Once the world is set up, once the characters are introduced—which was our season one—and audiences are into it, it allows us to just go deeper. People get the TVA, they get time travel, they get the Multiverse. All this stuff is just weird concepts that we were like, ‘are audiences even going to go for it?’ and because they buy in, it just lets us go deeper with the character conflict and drama.”

Loki, portrayed with finesse by Tom Hiddleston, ranks just behind the third season premiere of The Mandalorian, which premiered on Disney+ in March. The second season boasts an impressive 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning it the coveted ‘Certified Fresh’ status. Furthermore, the audience score stands strong at an impressive 94%, reflecting the series' widespread popularity.

The Loki season 2 premiere sees the titular character suffering from a time-slipping dilemma, having to deal with the past and future events simultaneously, as he works with Mobius and OB to fix the time loom. This season will also feature Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, one of many multiversal variants of Kang the Conqueror.

Loki season 2 Cast and Creative Direction

The Loki phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down as the second season premieres with a bang. Along with Hiddleston, several other season 1 cast members have returned, including Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Tara Strong, with Ke Huy Quan joining as OB.

The creative helm of season 2 is in the capable hands of Eric Martin, who serves as the head writer and executive producer, with Trevor Waterson taking up the position of co-executive producer. Notably, Tom Hiddleston assumes the role of executive producer as well, alongside Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands its horizons, Loki remains at the forefront, promising fans an exciting journey into the unpredictable world of time and mischief.

Catch the new episodes of Loki season 2 as they continue to captivate audiences, premiering every Thursday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Disney+.