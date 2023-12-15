Marvel Studios' What If...? returns with Marvel's new Avenger team in its second season on Disney+. As per The Direct, an official poster of the second season features a screenshot of an episode from the upcoming season. The screenshot reveals a promising new Avengers squad that is reportedly entirely different from the live-action Avengers movies. There are characters from the original Marvel comic book alongside the characters from the MCU.

The unique inclusion that sets this new team apart is inspired by the first season of What If...? The multiverse adventures are set to bring all-new stories to Disney+, giving a new twist to events playing out in the MCU.

Who is in Marvel's new Avenger team?

As the boundaries between screen and page continue to dissolve, Marvel's ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of remarkable. On the cover, you will see an unprecedented combination of superheroes—a perfect blend of your inked imaginations with your favorite blockbuster Avengers movies.

Captain Carter, voiced by Hayley Atwell, , strikes a pose reminiscent of the original Avengers movie on the What If...? poster. There is a subtle reference to the first season, when super-soldier serum was given to Agent Peggy Carter instead of Steve Rogers' Captain America. Besides Captain Carter, Marvel's new Avenger team will have Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Mick Wingert as Iron Man, Lake Bell as Black Widow, and actor Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye.

What is What If…? season 2 about?

The new episode, What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?, has Captain Carter as its star attraction. It is a kind of reminiscence of the first season, where Agent Carter establishes herself as the first Avenger. The official episode titles are still awaiting announcement. But, for the contentment of the fans, there are a few rumored titles that have surfaced, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what What If... season 2 may have in store.

A Christmas special starring Jon Favreau's charming character Happy Hogan might be in the works, with the chance of Cate Blanchett playing Hela, trying to get her hands on the Ten Rings, succeeding in her attempt. There are a whole lot of possibilities with Marvel's new Avenger team and storyline to hold your attention.

With more leeway to experiment, director Bryan Andrews has dropped indications of a playful narrative that will have viewers glued to their screens. Also, talking about a third season with Marvel's new Avenger team, he hints at an increase in the craziness and an even wilder experience of multiverse adventures. Andrews stated:

"We can expand out, and things can get a little bit wackier. Season 2 introduces new characters that we haven't had much opportunity to work with so far, and we get to witness how these characters interact with returning fan favorites. I am eagerly anticipating the public's reaction because there is so much amazing stuff."

Ahead of the impending chaos, the director has teased the audience with a peek of what's to come, and now spectators are glued to their seats, eagerly awaiting the ever-wilder story with Marvel's new Avenger team.

What If…? season 2: Anticipated release date

As the first season continues to stream on Disney+, What If...? The much-anticipated premiere of season 2 is scheduled for December 22, 2023. From now until December 30, you can get your daily dosage of mind-bending twists and turns with a new episode released every day.

Final Thoughts

An intriguing narrative is assured due to the combination of original Marvel Comics characters and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. The introduction of Marvel's new Avenger team in What If…? season 2 raises the stakes through a cinematic adventure that transcends time constraints, showcasing a touch of artistic liberties.

It will be interesting to watch Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth join Mick Wingert as Iron Man, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, and Lake Bell as Black Widow, signifying the commencement of a fresh era for the Avengers' team.