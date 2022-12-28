Marvel x Diadora X-Men sneaker pack: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Diadora, the renowned Italian apparel and sneaker designer, has collaborated once again with the globally acclaimed Marvel Studios to launch their themed X-Men footwear collection. The new collection is wrapped up in color schemes taken from Wolverine, Storm, and Phoenix, the three most powerful fictional characters of the franchise.

The all-new Marvel x Diadora X-Men pack is a three-piece footwear collection that will be available for purchase on January 6, 2023. The price of these sneakers will vary from $100 to $130 per pair. Those interested in copping these collab items can easily purchase them from the online locations of FootLocker. All these pairs will be delivered in men’s sizes.

Marvel x Diadora X-Men Pack offers a three colorways inspired by Wolverine, Phoenix, and Storm

Here's a detailed look at the Phoenix inspired colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Diadora, a branch of Geox and an Italian activewear and footwear manufacturer with headquarters in Caerano di San Marco (Veneto), was established in 1948. The Diadora brand has become the undeniable star of international competition as a result of partnerships with numerous sports champions as well as internationally known franchises like Marvel Studios.

Marvel is collaborating with Diadora to create yet another superhero footwear assortment after working with Adidas and BAPE earlier this year. For the unfamiliar, the duo joined forces for an exclusive Thor: Love and Thunder sneaker pack earlier in July this year. For this pack, they revamped the brand’s two popular N9002 and Maverick silhouettes in the movie’s theme.

Take a closer look at the Storm inspired variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest partnership departs from the normal Avengers lineup, which is motivated by Professor Xavier's boisterous mutant crew. The Marvel x Diadora "X-Men" Pack is a line of distinctive sneakers that pays homage to three of the X-Men team's strongest characters. As already mentioned, the three designs are guided by Phoenix, Storm, and, of course, Wolverine.

The Diadora X-Men Magic Basket Phoenix colorway is offered with a retail price tag of $110 for each pair. The hardcourt-ready silhouette is coated in Phoenix's distinctive red and black color scheme.

Next on the line is the Storm variant. The men’s Diadora X-Men Magic Basket Low Storm comes with a fixed price tag of $100 per pair. This low-top sneaker design is dressed in a Black/Blue color palette, which is again influenced by the character’s typical hues. This Basket Low shoe is made of a soft all-suede material that feels surprisingly luxurious.

Here's a detailed look at the Wolverine shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lastly, the Diadora X Men N9002 Wolverine iteration is marked with a price tag of $130 per unit. These sneakers are wrapped up in a Black/Blue/Yellow color palette. This limited-edition iteration of one of Diadora's most well-known pairs is outfitted in ripstop as well as leather and is inspired by Logan's iconic look from the comic world.

All three pairs include the classic Marvel logo stitched on the heel and Diadora branding on the tongue. They also come in limited-edition shoe boxes, making this collaboration even more in-demand, particularly among diehard franchise fanatics.

The brand new Marvel X-Men x Diadora sneaker pack is scheduled for January 2023. One can also register on the aforementioned retail shop’s website to receive instant updates as soon as these sneakers drop.

