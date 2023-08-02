Maryellen Barry GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $49,000 for seven children following Massachusetts mother's passing

Massachusetts community member Maryellen Barry died on August 2, 2023, at the age of 72. She was a treasured member of the community and stepped up to fulfill the role of both parents to her 7 children after her police officer husband was slain in the line of duty.

The exact cause of Maryellen's death has not been revealed as of this writing. A GoFundMe page was launched by Maryellen's friend and neighbor, Gina Hanley, to help the family get through this tough time. The fundraiser aims to collect $100,000 and has received an overwhelming response.

Maryellen Barry's family (Image via Facebook/Maryellen Barry)

"She was the most loving, dedicated, and devoted mother": Maryellen Barry's friend said in the GoFundMe post

On Tuesday, August 1, a GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Maryellen's son Nick Barry, by her neighbor and close friend, Gina Hanley. The fundraiser aims to earn $100,000 and within just 20 hours, has amassed $50,079 with the help of 305 donations.

Gina announced the death of Maryellen Barry via the GoFundMe post and called her "one of the kindest souls." She said that she was the most "loving, dedicated, and devoted mother" as she wrote:

"It’s with a heavy heart that I start this fundraiser for the Barry family. Yesterday we lost one of the kindest souls to ever walk this earth, Maryellen Barry. She was the most loving, dedicated, and devoted mother to her 7 amazing children. She took on the role of both parents when her loving husband, Paul, passed 17 years ago."

She continued:

"Not only was she a wonderful mother, wife, sister, daughter, neighbor, and friend, she was the most generous, selfless human there was. Maryellen touched the lives of everyone she met. Maryellen, you will be missed beyond belief and you will always be in our hearts."

Gina Hanley stated that she organized the fundraiser to help Maryellen's seven children, Nick, Emily, Ali, Colin, Michaela, James, and Elizabeth, and that the money collected would "go towards the financial burden they are now left with."

Gina Hanley's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@ gina_hanley)

Gina also posted an Instagram story of her Facebook post, requesting people to consider donating to the family in need.

Maryellen was an instrumental part of the Franklin community

Maryellen Barry, whose husband, Massachusetts Trooper Paul Barry died on the line of duty 17 years ago, became an instrumental part of the Franklin community. According to a Facebook post by Police Unity Tour Chapter IX, Maryellen was an ardent supporter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S) and the Police Unity Tour.

Facebook user, JG Patrick, mentioned that she was extremely involved in Camp Fatima EC Week and made everyone feel welcomed and loved. They described her as a mom to so many children including his own kids.

"Our Lady of Fatima look over her babies and may she live in eternal peace with her Beloved Paul," they wrote.

Several individuals have been taking to social media to mourn the loss of Maryellen as they send their condolences to her family and friends.