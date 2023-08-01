Harper Finn accident: GoFundMe raises more than $56,000 in wake of a tragic injury to 5-year-old

Harper Finn, a 5-year-old girl from Altamont, Illinois was left severely injured on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Effingham County Fairgrounds during a horse racing event. Harper was attending the Jeffer's Memorial Races - a horse harness racing event and was injured when an extended starting gate hit her while passing the grandstand. Following that she was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

A fundraiser was created on GoFundMe for Harper Finn. It originally set its goal at $10,000, and has so far raised $56,750. The fundraiser was created by the Illinois Harness Horsemen’s Association to help render Harper’s family financial aid for her medical expenses. As of Monday, the child was said to be in critical condition.

The Effingham County Fair management who was in charge of the races said in a statement to Harnesslink:

“At this time, we send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the spectator and her family after an accident occurred at our horse races this afternoon. We are taking this matter seriously and have postponed or canceled the remaining races for the day.”

The same was shared by a few locals on social media along with other updates about the races.

GoFundMe donors send thoughts and prayers for Harper Finn

Five-year-old Harper Finn was severely injured at the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Illinois on Sunday. She suffered severe injuries to her head after she was hit by a passing extended gate.

As soon as the race began, the starting gate at the back of the first pace car was opened but failed to fold in. This, in turn, traveled close to the grandstand area where Harper Finn was standing, and its wing struck her in the head.

She was immediately taken from the fairgrounds to the local HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital by an A-I ambulance. Harper was later airlifted to the region’s most premium children’s hospital, St. Louis by ARCH Air Medical.

Illinois Harness Horsemen’s Association created the GoFundMe page for the Finn Family to provide support to Harper Finn and her family during the difficult time. Their post description on the GoFundMe page addressed the Horse Racing Community and read:

"Today, our hearts were shattered when a tragic accident happened to a beloved little girl, Harper. With tearful eyes and heavy hearts, we come to you, seeking your kindness and generosity to help her family."

The post further added that no amount was too small and that every donation was appreciated by them. Noting that they were grateful for people's generosity, the post requested the community to show Harper that she was "surrounded by caring and compassionate" people.

The contributions to the fundraiser will directly go towards covering Harper’s medical expenses. The first donation was made by Kyle Husted who gave $500 and the top donation of $1500 was made by Mitchell Titus. Donors have left their heartfelt messages and prayers for Harper Finn and her family on the fundraiser page.

Well-wishers of Harper Finn and her family also took to social media to share their support and ask fellow users to donate to the cause.

As per the latest reports from Harnesslink, the races called Jeffer’s Memorial Races which were postponed till Monday have been canceled for the season.

An investigation is ongoing by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Altamont Police Department, Altamont Fire Protection District, and the Effingham County Fair Board.

The horse racing pace car that hit Harper Link was owned by Michael D. Titus of Charleston, Illinois, and driven by Jerry W. Young of Jackson, Mississippi.