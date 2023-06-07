MasterChef US season 13 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

MasterChef US season 13 is coming back with a brand new episode this week. In this week's episode, the West's chefs go head-to-head in the competition, where each contestant is given 45 minutes to create a standout signature dish that will leave the esteemed judges impressed.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Chefs of the West compete; each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress the judges."

The brand new episode of MasterChef US season 13 will air on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

MasterChef US season 13's upcoming guest judge is Graham Elliot

In the forthcoming episode of MasterChef US season 13, the potential contestants from the West region battle it out to become the ultimate representatives who will represent their particular area in the Fox cooking competition.

In the upcoming promo clip, one of the contestants, who is also a hairstylist, is asked by Graham Elliot that if the tables were turned, what would he do to the judges. The contestant replied,

"Gordon, I like your hair so I keep the color the way it is but I would tone it a little bit."

Gordon Ramsay replied that they "will work around the gray bits at the side." In response, the contestant quipped that "everybody loves a silver fox." Adding to the banter, Joe Bastianich chimed in and asked,

"What about me?"

The obvious reply came,

"Joe, you will be my easiest client."

In the upcoming episode, the chefs of the West are ready to pick up their knives and spatulas to impress the judges with their unique dishes. The chefs have to create their personal signature dishes in 45 minutes in order to earn the white apron.

The guest judge, Graham Elliot, is a self-described "navy brat" with a global travel experience encompassing all fifty states who developed a deep passion for food that led him to pursue culinary education at Johnson & Wales University. In 2004, he was recognized as one of Food & Wine Magazine's "Best New Chefs," and at the age of 27, he became the youngest chef in the United States to receive a four-star rating from a major publication (Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times).

In May 2008, he opened his own restaurant, which achieved two Michelin stars, an achievement shared by only fifteen establishments nationwide. The same year, Elliot was honored as one of Crain's Chicago Business's "40 Under Forty," alongside notable figures like Oprah Winfrey and President Barack Obama, for whom Elliot had the privilege of cooking on his 49th birthday.

Food, to Elliot, is a form of expression and creativity that reflects his current self and what he wishes to cook for others. In the upcoming episode of MasterChef US season 13, he is looking for the same kind of enthusiasm in the MasterChef contestants.

Recap of MasterChef US season 13 episode 2

The focus was on the MidWest region. Guest judge Graham returned alongside Gordon. Grant, from Iowa, impressed with his roasted corn agnolotti dish and secured an apron. Sarah from Missouri also advanced with her Springfield Cashew Chicken. Kevin from Detroit struggled with his vegan tacos and was eliminated.

Charles from Ohio showcased his Cambodian-style catfish curry and earned a spot. Wayne, also from Ohio, impressed the judges with his venison filet and secured an apron. The final spot came down to Kyle and Trevor, both from the liquor industry. Kyle's seared pork chop won the judges' favor, granting him the last apron. Ultimately, the five chefs representing the Midwest on MasterChef US this season are Grant, Sarah, Charles, Wayne, and Kyle.

Watch as the chefs battle it out in the upcoming episode of MasterChef US season 13 episode 3 on June 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

