MasterChef season 13: Which chefs from the Midwest made it into the competition?

Popular reality competition series MasterChef US season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants competing in a challenge and cooking their best possible dishes to earn a white apron from the judges, and officially signaling their way back into the competition. However, it wasn't as easy for most of them.

On this week's episode of MasterChef US, contestants from the midwest competed to present the judges with their best dishes. In the end, only five contestants out of seven were selected - Grant, Sarah, Charles, Charles, Wayne and Kyle, earning them a straight entry in the official competition.

How did the Midwest contestants fare on MasterChef US?

Tonight's episode of MasterChef US season 13 saw the contestants from the Midwest audition for the judges in the competition. The judges - Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich - welcomed guest chef and fellow judge Graham Elliot, who hoped the participants will stay true to their stories and get inspired by Midwest cooking.

By the end of the episode, Grant, Sarah, Charles, Charles, Wayne, and Kyle, received their white aprons from the judges and will be joining the official competition from the Midwest region. They will be accompanied by five other chefs, including Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn, and Ryan, who were selected last week from the North-East regions.

Keep reading to find out how the Midwest MasterChef contestants fared in the episode.

1) Grant - The Iowa native is a brewery sales director whose passion in cooking began when he was going through one of the hardest periods in his life, a divorce. His audition dish was "Roasted Corn Agnolotti with Lemon, Butter and Chives." Although Joe pointed out a technical error, the judges agreed that the other elements were perfect and granted him an apron.

2) Sarah - The Missouri native is a social media manager, who revealed that she had her son and husband to encourage and critique as well. Her dish for the MasterChef audition was Springfield Cashew Chicken with Fried Rice and Brown Gravy. She received a no from Gordon because of her bland sauce and lack of visual appeal. However, the other judges gave her a chance and an apron.

3) Charles - The Ohio native is a hairstylist and wanted to use his passion of cooking to represent his Cambodian-American culture. He presented his "Amok – Cambodian Style Catfish Curry" to the judges. The chefs complimented him for the flavor of his restaurant-like dish and also liked that he stayed true to his culture. They eventually gave him an apron.

4) Wayne - The Ohio native is a 51-year-old media company owner and wanted to prove that age is no bar when it came to cooking. His audition dish to the MasterChef judges was "Venison Filet with Blackberry & Port Reduction, Parsnip Puree, and Curried Carrots." The judges expressed concerns with the sauce but felt that the dish was worthy of being in a high-end restaurant, earning him an apron.

5) Kyle - The Kansas City native works in the liquor industry. He presented "Seared Pork Chop with Horsefeather Applesauce, Sweet Potato Mash, and Balsamic Reduction" as his audition dish for the competition. The judges agreed that the dishes had their highs and lows but were still worthy of an apron.

Fellow MasterChef hopefuls, Trevor and Kevin, also presented their best dishes, but couldn't impress the judges enough to stay, and were eliminated from the competition.

Season 13 of MasterChef US is only getting more interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the judges will test several other contestants from different parts of the country and decide who will be the best fit for the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to watch what happens further.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

