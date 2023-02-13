"Not a great start for #TeamRamsay": Fans react to multiple disasters under Gordon Ramsay's team on Next Level Chef premiere

Next Level Chef aired its season 2 premiere on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm on Fox immediately after the Super Bowl LVII. The episode documented 10 talented chefs from all across the country competing in teams and creating incredible dishes to secure their safety in the competition, one of them eventually clenching the coveted title and the $250,000 grand cash prize.

In the premiere episode of Next Level Chef, the contestants under chef Ramsay's team encountered multiple issues. Vinny cut his finger while Mark put his pan on fire and dropped his plate while setting it up on the platform. Fans reacted to the multiple disasters at the premiere. One tweeted:

SavingAnimals @Kimberlykokourt A Contestant On Chef @GordonRamsay Team Drops Their Plate & It Misses The Moving Level Device Stand! #NextLevelChef Not A Great Start For #TeamRamsay A Contestant On Chef @GordonRamsay Team Drops Their Plate & It Misses The Moving Level Device Stand! #NextLevelChef Not A Great Start For #TeamRamsay

Season 2 of the cooking competition series saw the contestants divided into three teams, each headed by a mentor - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. The competitors will compete in a set that is three tiers high, with the top tier having everything that a chef can dream of, while the bottom tier contestants will have to make do with what's left after being used by the two floors.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled A Next Level Welcome, reads:

"Contestants begin their journey and look to make their first impressions in their respective teams."

Next Level Chef season 2 premiere saw multiple disasters in chef Ramsay's kitchen

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef began with chef Gordon Ramsay introducing the format. Viewers were then introduced to contestants who had handpicked their levels. It was then revealed who their mentors would be, and all of them jumped in joy after seeing who would guide them through the season.

For the first challenge, the cheftestants had to cook incredible dishes in 45 minutes. An elevator came down each level and stayed for 15 seconds. The contestants had to pick whatever ingredients they could in the given time, following which it would go down to the next level. By the bottom tier, the chefs had to make do with whatever was left.

Each of the Next Level Chef mentors then spent some time with each contestants as they were cooking to understand their background and what they were cooking. While they were impressed with some of the ideas, they were concerned for the others. Some contestants left the ingredients until the last minute, others didn't have a clear-cut idea of what they were about to do.

However, all these dynamics were the least of the concerns as the premiere episode. Vinny introduced himself to chef Ramsay and explained how the chef was his inspiration when he cut his finger and bled profusely. The mentor had to call the medic, following which the contestant's finger was bandaged. Chef Ramsay explained how his team was "one finger down."

Chef Gordon Ramsay was in for another disaster on Next Level Chef soon after. Mark was cooking his food when he set his pan on fire. The mentor had to come and help him out. Just when the contestant thought he had it in his bag, he dropped his plate while putting it on the elevator in a hurry.

Fans react to the disasters on Next Level Chef season 2 premiere

Fans took to social media to react to the cut finger, the fire, and the dropped plate. The premiere documented a lot of drama from the get-go. Check out what they have to say.

Build-a-Puss☥ @jodielandon__ #NextLevelChef Not Mark burning the pot AND dropping his plate Not Mark burning the pot AND dropping his plate 😭 #NextLevelChef

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18



This guy cut his finger

Someone else started a fire, was it him?

And he dropped his plate on the platform???



Goddamn this is one way to start the season. So to recap:This guy cut his fingerSomeone else started a fire, was it him?And he dropped his plate on the platform???Goddamn this is one way to start the season. #NextLevelChef So to recap:This guy cut his finger Someone else started a fire, was it him? And he dropped his plate on the platform???Goddamn this is one way to start the season. #NextLevelChef

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18



Man Gordon is probably regretting his team choices right now. #NextLevelChef So Vinnie cut his finger, the NFL dude started a fire, and some other guy (I can't remember his name but I don't think it was Vinnie?) dropped his plate.Man Gordon is probably regretting his team choices right now. So Vinnie cut his finger, the NFL dude started a fire, and some other guy (I can't remember his name but I don't think it was Vinnie?) dropped his plate. Man Gordon is probably regretting his team choices right now. 😂 #NextLevelChef

BlackIce_IG @BlackiceIg

“Chef I’ve been watching you my whole life”

*proceeds to slice his finger nail almost completely off*

Poor guy won’t ever live that one down #NextLevelChef “ the great Gordon Ramsay is talking to me”“Chef I’ve been watching you my whole life”*proceeds to slice his finger nail almost completely off*Poor guy won’t ever live that one down “ the great Gordon Ramsay is talking to me” “Chef I’ve been watching you my whole life” *proceeds to slice his finger nail almost completely off*Poor guy won’t ever live that one down😅 #NextLevelChef

Reuel Vincent @reuel_vincent #nextlevelchef 2 minutes in and one finger down I cannot @GordonRamsay Uncle Ramsey got no chill 2 minutes in and one finger down I cannot @GordonRamsay Uncle Ramsey got no chill 😭 #nextlevelchef

𝓙𝓪𝔃𝔃 🦋 @bleuangel88

#NextLevelChef We got a cut finger and the kitchen on fire in the same episode and we're not even halfway through... We got a cut finger and the kitchen on fire in the same episode and we're not even halfway through...#NextLevelChef https://t.co/ShPZNcXqm9

Season 2 of Next Level Chef saw the contestants bring their A game from the premiere episode to prove that they are worthy of being in the running for the title. Not only will the winning chef earn the title and the grand cash prize, they will also have the opportunity to learn from the three legendary expert chefs as part of a one-year mentorship. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it.

From episode 2 onwards, Next Level Chef will air every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox, starting from February 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes