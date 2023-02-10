Masters of Illusion Season 9 premiere release date and air time on The CW

Masters of Illusion returns for another season this week. In the upcoming season, six magicians take the stage in every episode as they master the art of illusions in front of a live studio audience and amaze them with magic.

The show’s description reads:

"In Masters of Illusion, the world's greatest magicians and illusionists perform magic in front of a live studio audience. There are no camera or computer tricks involved and you'll see tricks such as women turning into tigers, birds appearing from nowhere and sleight of hands in the blink of an eye!

Masters of Illusion season 9 will premiere on Saturday, February 11, at 8 pm ET on CW.

All about Masters of Illusion season 9

The upcoming season of Masters of Illusion will feature different magicians as they wow the judges and the audience in every episode with tricks and illusions. Dean Cain is slated to host the show, which will feature six magicians per episode. Season 9 will consist of around one-hour-long segments with 13 episodes in total.

Masters of Illusion @cw_illusion How are they doing that?! New episodes of #MastersOfIllusion premieres Saturday, February 11. Stream free next day only on The CW. How are they doing that?! New episodes of #MastersOfIllusion premieres Saturday, February 11. Stream free next day only on The CW. https://t.co/DZHJ0H24jy

The host Dean Cain recently appeared on KTLA5, where he spoke about the upcoming season and stated that he wants to keep the magic and illusion alive. After appearing on the show for nine years, Sam Rubin questioned if he might still be duped. He said that he's not so smart and can be fooled.

He added:

"These illusionists are so good that I would be standing right next to them and watch them do a trick or something and I don’t have a clue about how they do it."

Having a viewpoint from the edge, he continued, occasionally makes him think he understands how a trick is performed, but 98% of the time, he is completely clueless.

The journalist went on to ask him if being a magician and appearing on the CW show required a particular personality. Cain said that from his experience, they’re “extroverts when they perform,” but behind the scenes, they’re introverts. He added that they become another “persona” when they’re illusionists and magicians. He said that “it's an odd thing.”

KTLA Entertainment @ktlaENT



@SamOnTV

ktla.com/video/dean-cai… Dean Cain ( @RealDeanCain ) says he 'wants to keep the magic and illusion alive' as he heads into the ninth season of 'Masters of Illusion' Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) says he 'wants to keep the magic and illusion alive' as he heads into the ninth season of 'Masters of Illusion' @SamOnTV ktla.com/video/dean-cai… https://t.co/Jfezfh8TiT

Sam further asked him if he likes to know the secrets behind tricks, and Cain said that he prefers not to know how it is done because he loves to be fooled to keep the magic and the illusions alive for him.

Meet the host

The American actor, presenter, producer, film director, screenwriter, voice actor, and television producer is best known for his role of Clark Kent and Superman on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He also appeared in Ripley’s Believe it or Not, Bloopers, and is currently the host of Masters of Illusion.

Dean Cain was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan, to actress Sharon Thoman. His father was US serviceman Roger, whom he unfortunately never met. In 1969, his mother married Christopher Cain, who adopted Dean and his brother.

The Masters of Illusion host attended Santa Monica High School and Princeton University, where he played football. Due to his impressive athletic performance in school, he was signed as a free agent with NFL’s Buffalo Bills but had to retire early due to a knee injury.

Tune in on Saturday, February 11, at 8 pm ET on CW to watch the season premiere of Masters of Illusion season 9.

Poll : 0 votes