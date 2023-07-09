Match Me Abroad season 1 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

Match Me Abroad is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Mikaela reaches out to Harold to ask him about going on another date. During the date, she makes him try out different yoga poses, and while he may be a little uncomfortable, he's willing to give it a shot. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Michelle's first date in Prague takes a turn; Nathaly meets someone she didn't expect; Harold's date tests his flexibility; Susan takes it a step further with Mauricio; Stanika meets Noureddine's family."

Tune in on Sunday, July 9, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1 on TLC.

Harold does yoga in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

In the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1, titled Why Shouldn’t I Want the Best?, Harold goes on another date with Mikaela. In a promo uploaded to social media, Mikaela tells the cameras that she had the “best date” the previous day with Harold.

She adds that since the previous date was very romantic, she wants to show the Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member what she does during her yoga classes. Mikaela states that she’s been doing Yoga for a long time and that it helps her to relax.

She tells Harold that they will start with a few breathing exercises, for which he needs to be calm. To do the particular pose that she suggests, Harold will need to stand pressed up against a tree and pull back, starting with his head and shoulders.

"This has never been done before, he tells Mikeala."

He adds in a confessional that he’s been enjoying the yoga date and notes that it’s been “quite a while” since a woman has touched him “that much,” in any capacity, whether professional or personal.

The Match Me Abroad couple moves on to the next pose, which is comparatively easier as Mikeala points out. She asks him to take a deep breath and touch his toes as he exhales. This is followed by another yoga pose, and although Harold is unable to do it, the two have a nice time laughing about it. In a confessional, he states:

"Mikaela is a yoga master. I may be uncomfortable and in a little bit of pain. Okay, a lot of pain but right now Mikaela’s being in the kinda take charge woman that I’ve been hoping I’d meet. I’m totally cool with that,"

In another confessional, he expresses his desire to know where the Match Me Abroad date stands and where the two of them stand as a couple. He wonders whether she’s on the same page as he is and further adds that while he’s trying to impress her by joining her for yoga, he’s never done it in his life before and feels like he might die in the process.

Previously on the show

In last week’s episode of the TLC show, Susan went on a surprising final date. She met up with a graphic designer and artist called Mauricio and was accompanied by Juan who served as a translator to bridge the language barrier.

The two immediately hit it off as they spoke about their lives, careers, and future plans.

