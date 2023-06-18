Match Me Abroad season 1 episode 6: Release date, air time, and plot

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Susan gets a reality check from her matchmaker Juan, who believes that she’s not ready for a real relationship. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Harold meets his second match in an unusual location; Juan gives Susan some harsh feedback; after three failed engagements and being cheated on twice, Chad is ready to find love in Colombia; Stanika makes a big decision for her dating life."

Susan’s matchmaker sits her down for a truthful conversation in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

In the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1, titled Bring Me a Ring, Juan sits Susan down to have a conversation about what the latter is looking for in a partner. In a promo clip of the upcoming segment, the matchmaker tells her that he does not believe that she’s ready for a relationship.

Juan tells her that he and some of the men that he set her up with, including Carlos and Miguel, think that she’s probably not ready for a relationship as she’s very guarded. He adds that Susan tends to make up her mind about whether or not she is going to like someone in the first 10 seconds and doesn’t get to know them well.

While the Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member agrees about the situation with Miguel and states that she “was done,” she adds that she wasn’t that way with Carlos. However, the matchmaker tells her that he’s not the only one who has these observations, and Carlos also feels the same way.

Juan adds that whatever he suggests, she doesn’t want to do it, but Susan disagrees to this. The matchmaker then pulls out his report of her “must haves” in a guy, which states that a man should be handsome. He asks her whether Miguel was handsome, and the Match Me Abroad cast member tells him that she didn't want to kiss him but agrees that he was good-looking.

Some of the other things that were in Susan’s list included kindness, being funny, and charming, and Susan agrees that Miguel checked those boxes but adds that he wants to become an actor. Juan states:

"You say you’re ready and I don’t think you’re ready."

The TLC show cast member disagrees with her matchmaker, and Juan brings up a point that Susan made during their first interaction. The cast member said at the time that she cares about being an old lady by herself, and Susan tells him she was being silly.

The matchmaker adds that he doesn’t believe that and thinks that Susan does want someone. Juan tells her that even though she doesn’t believe it, she needs to be more open to the idea of having someone.

Susan tells her matchmaker that while she thought she was ready and open, she will try harder. The two then proceed to joke about their professional relationship as she tells him that she will try harder for him.

