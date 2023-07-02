Match Me Abroad season 1 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Susan goes on her final date, and it seems like she finally hits it off. Meanwhile, Stanika is taken aback when Noureddine reveals that his family is coming to meet her. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Michelle's first date in Prague has a shaky start; Mark worries his date isn't on the same page as him; Juan tries to get Chad to slow his roll; Stanika reunites with Noureddine, who has a big surprise for her; Susan is surprised by her final match."

Tune in on Sunday, July 2, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1 on TLC.

Susan goes on a final date in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming segment, titled Please Take Your Time, will feature Susan going on one last date. During her date, she is pleasantly surprised to meet her match, who is a graphic designer.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member exclaims that he is really good-looking and has a really nice “head of hair.” The two are joined by Juan, Susan’s matchmaker, who acts as a translator to help the two overcome the language barrier.

With the help of Juan, the two talk about their professional lives as Susan tells the suitor that she works in a bank, while he reveals that he is a designer. He then proceeds to show the cast member his work. Later on, he asks Susan about her hobbies, and she tells him that she likes to travel and arts. She adds that she likes to go to museums and loves modern art. Susan’s interest in art makes her suitor believe that they are compatible, and he lets her know this.

In a confessional, the suitor tells the Match Me Abroad cast member that she’s an attractive woman. He adds that so far, he feels like the date is “flowing” and that he even forgot about the language barrier while talking to her.

Susan asks him whether he has children, and he reveals that he has a 24-year-old daughter, which surprises the TLC show star. She jokingly states that he “started early,” which prompts her suitor to ask her how old she thinks he is.

She first states that she thinks he’s 40 years old, but he tells her he’s older than that. Her second guess is 60, but he asks her to go lower before revealing that he is 51 years old.

In another promo, Mark goes on another first date, but by the looks of it, it doesn’t seem to go anywhere. His date asks him whether he contacted the matchmaker to get married, and he nervously asks her whether she can see herself as his wife someday.

Meanwhile, Stanika is seen video-calling Noureddine, who is set to return to town. However, he’s not the only one coming as he tells the Match Me Abroad cast member that his mother and brother want to meet her. He tells her:

"To be together, you need my mom’s approval."

