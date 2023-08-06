Match Me Abroad season 1 finale release date, air time, and plot 

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return to screens this week with a brand new episode. The upcoming segment, episode 13, which is the last episode of the season, will feature the fate of the relationships that have been formed on the show so far. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"An angry Chad leaves his final date in tears; Harold and Michaela must decide on their future; Michelle meets with Pavol before it's time to head home; Stanika and Noureddine try to make long-distance work."

Tune in on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 10 pm ET to watch the season finale of Match Me Abroad season 1 on TLC.

Harold asks Michaela to be his girlfriend in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

In the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1, titled I Promise You'll Be Happy, Harold gets ready to pop the question. However, he decides to take things just a little bit slow and asks Michaela to be his girlfriend first. In a promo uploaded to social media, the two have a conversation about their relationship, when Harold tells his suitress that he wants to be her boyfriend. Surprisingly, she's taken aback and declines the offer.

She tells the Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member that she can't be his girlfriend because things are moving too fast between them, according to her. She tells him that they will see.

"We will see but it is too much quick for me, I am so sorry."

Harold tells the cameras that he decided not to propose to her because he didn't want to just "pop the question" and that he wants to test the waters with her. He adds that he wants to ask her to be his girlfriend and take it from there. Harold notes that he is shocked by her reply and adds that he thinks he's led her on.

However, in a later conversation, things seem to have gotten better between the two as Michaela tells him that he's a great man. She further tells the Match Me Abroad cast member that he has the potential to become her boyfriend.

Harold tells her that he's glad that they could have a conversation because he is only in town for a few days. Michaele then tells him that she's never had a boyfriend and that she would like to and adds that they can be together more.

"In me, you've inspired love and I feel happy for that."

The Match Me Abroad cast member fiddles around in his pocket, weighing whether to give her the ring. He tells the camera that while she wants to take things slow, and she doesn't know him well enough and needs more time, he feels "the ring burning" in his pocket.

"For me, it's a do-or-die moment, I'm leaving in a few days and we can't leave "What if" on the table. I must live with no regrets."

