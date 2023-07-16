Match Me Abroad season 2 episode 10 release date, air time and plot

TLC’s Match Me Abroad season 2 is set to return with a brand-new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Harold goes ring shopping, but his matchmaker isn’t sure it’s the right move.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Harold wants to make a big gesture for Michaela; Chad's torn between two Latin women; Susan meets Juan one last time; Stanika finds out if Noureddine's family approves of her; Houda gives Mark an ultimatum."

Tune in on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 2 on TLC.

Harold gets ready to propose in upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 2

In the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 2, Harold and his matchmaker go look at engagement rings for Micheala. At the shop, Harold tells his matchmaker that he’s playing with the idea of proposing to his match and that getting a ring would be the best idea.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Katarina Memcova, Harold’s matchmaker expresses her surprise about the upcoming proposal. She tells the cameras that while she's excited for Harold, she’s also nervous, as she thinks it’s too fast.

"This happens a lot with clients who are far away, and they have to make the decision fast. But none of my clients ever have made the decision this fast," Katarina said in a confessional.

She also tells the Match Me Abroad season 2 cast member that he and Micheala barely know each other and that they’ve only met two times before.

She tells Harold that “nobody says that” he has to propose right away. She tells him that he doesn’t have to buy a ring on the same day and that it’s more about where he stands and how he feels.

Harold tells her that while he’s not going to change his mind, he's a little hesitant about the same. He notes that they had a wonderful time together and that it’s been two days since he last spoke to her. He tells the matchmaker that he has go a few text messages from her and that he’s trying to “muddle” through it.

The season 2 cast member then explains his hesitation about communicating through text messages and over the phone over communicating in person.

"Because I can read her facial expressions and I can catch her thoughts and complete her sentences, but I can’t do that over the phone," Harold adds.

To ease Harold, Katarina tells him that she spoke to Micheala who told her that she was still very much interested in the Match Me Abroad season 2 cast member, and asks him if that makes sense.

Harold further tells the cameras that his and Mikeala’s communication since she has gone home hasn’t been the greatest. He adds that she goes to work and comes home, which is her routine, and he isn’t a part of the same yet.

"It’s not in her to respond to my messages in a timely manner, but at the same time, I’m on a time-dilated scale, where an hour feels like a week and a month feels like an eternity," Harold adds.

