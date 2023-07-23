Match Me Abroad season 1 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Harold is going to make his way to Michaela’s hometown with an engagement ring, even though he hasn’t spoken to her in over three days. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Michelle's date is brought to tears; Harold prepares to ask Michaela an important question; Noureddine wants to take the next step with Stanika; Mark gets ghosted in Morocco; Chad's heart wavers between two women."

Tune in on Sunday, July 23, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1.

Harold plans on proposing to Michaela in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

In the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1, Harold is on his way to Michaela’s hometown to propose to her.

In the previous episode, Harold exclaimed that the communication between him and Michaela had been off since she had returned home. He noted that she is used to her routine, and he was yet to become a part of that, which is why it takes her a long time sometimes to respond to his messages.

In a promo of the upcoming episode, Harold is seen at the train station. Although he’s on his way to meet Michaela, the Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member is yet to hear back from his match. In the clip, he tells one of the producers off-camera that he hasn’t spoken to her in three days, and she asks him why he was calling her early in the morning.

He further states that he believes that she has a more “cavalier” attitude about their relationship, meaning that she is less connected than he is, as per him, which makes Harold feel a little “on edge.”

“As I’m walking to the train, I’m getting more and more concerned. She said this day was her day off so I decided to hop a train and go to her hometown. But she hasn’t even confirmed our plans, that she’ll meet me at the station."

The Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member expresses his anxiety and states that the surprise engagement ring feels very heavy in his pocket since he hasn’t heard back from her. He notes that the “nerves are getting worse” as he gets closer to his destination.

"If Michaela doesn’t answer, I’m still going to wait for her at the train station. I don’t want to lose her, I don’t want to be heartbroken and fall in love just to lose it."

Harold adds that he’s already traveled across the world to find her and that he will not leave with regret.

What happened previously on the TLC show

In the previous segment of Match Me Abroad season 1, Harold and his matchmaker went ring shopping. Although Katarina expressed her opinion and told him that she thought she was rushing into things, the cast member did not listen.

As they looked through the rings, the matchmaker told the cameras that she was surprised that he wanted to propose. She noted that while she was happy for him, she didn’t think it was the right time. She attributed the impulsive decision to the two of them being in different places.

Tune in on Sunday, July 23, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1 on TLC.