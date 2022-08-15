"Matt is so cringy": Fans shocked after the I Love a Mama's Boy star admits to cheating on Brittany

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy returned with an all-new intriguing episode on Sunday night. This week, Matt finally admitted to seeing an older woman while he was dating Brittany. This news not only shocked Matt's mom, Kelly, but viewers as well. Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their displeasure. A particular tweet on the app by user @teresawestwww read,

"Since Matt seems to adore this older woman, I can't wait to see how this goes. Matt is so cringy that I'm almost, hoping for a disaster"

teresahwest @teresawestwww #iloveamamasboy Since Matt truly seems to adore this older woman, I can’t wait to see how this goes. Matt is so cringy that I’m almost, hoping for a disaster Since Matt truly seems to adore this older woman, I can’t wait to see how this goes. Matt is so cringy that I’m almost, hoping for a disaster 😆 #iloveamamasboy

Following the revelation on Episode 09 of I Love a Mama's Boy titled Who Invited You? the mother and son duo sat down to discuss his relationship with Brittany. Matt opened up and shared that he had blocked Brittany after the last encounter where he felt attacked by the latter and her boss. But that wasn't all that happened.

Matt admits to seeing an older woman while he was still dating Brittany in I Love a Mama's Boy

In Episode 9 of the show, Matt told his mother that Brittany also questioned him if someone else was in the picture. Although he denied the allegations and left the restaurant abruptly, Matt opened up and told his mother that there was someone else. He added that he took the cowardly way out and didn't tell Brittany anything.

After Matt and Kim Cobb's engagement was called off, the I Love a Mama's Boy star was quick to jump back into the dating pool. He immediately got into a relationship with Brittany and introduced her to his mother. That was when the drama started to unravel between the two.

Now that they had broken up after she gave him a taste of the same medicine, Matt found himself on another rebound quite quickly. Turns out, the I Love a Mama's Boy star was seeing this woman even when he was still dating Brittany. Viewers also wondered if he was with this woman when he was in a relationship with Kim, after he shared that he met her in 2019.

Matt told Kelly that he met Devon in 2019, and then ran into her at the gym. If that wasn't shocking enough, Matt also revealed that Devon was an older woman and the mother of two teenage sons. Kelly was shocked and shared that she was disappointed in her son.

The I Love a Mama's Boy star shared that she didn't raise her son to be a cheater. Although she didn't like Brittany for Matt, she didn't expect her son to cheat on her, and didn't approve of it. Kelly urged Matt to apologize to Brittany, but he didn't seem too keen on doing so.

If the news about Devon wasn't shocking enough for Kelly, Matt went on to add that he sees himself proposing to the former within a year. He told his mother that he had already seen engagement rings and that he was aware of Devon's ring size too. Kelly was taken aback with all the news.

When Kelly told her son that she didn't approve of his new-found relationship, he shared that it didn't affect him. He shared that he was excited about his future again.

Kelly was shocked at her son's statement and shared that although she wanted her son to find love, this wasn't the right way. She added that it was up to her to set him straight.

Fans who witnessed this exchange of conversations between Matt and his mother took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans slam Matt following the events of Episode 9

Fans took to Twitter to express their disgust with Matt's behavior. Some people were also surprised that he cheated on Brittany. Other fans wondered if he was with Devon while dating Kim in 2019.

April Campbell @SoNotMarfaTX

#iloveamamasboy I’m disgusted by Matt & Kelly. At first I thought they really need therapy. But actually, they should stay sick and miserable. It’s justice. I’m disgusted by Matt & Kelly. At first I thought they really need therapy. But actually, they should stay sick and miserable. It’s justice.#iloveamamasboy

Moderna Mami💉💉💉 @justShawna_ Brittany girl you won because Matt is not it. Him and his mom obsessed with each other. #iloveamamasboy Brittany girl you won because Matt is not it. Him and his mom obsessed with each other. #iloveamamasboy https://t.co/pG19xZHGJR

The Sweetie Called Amphitrite 💙 🌊 @SweetAmphitrite

#iloveamamasboy I will give Matt's mum props for calling him out for being a cheater. No matter what he says, he cheated because in the first episode,he really did ask his now-ex to be exclusive. In front of all of us. On national TV. I will give Matt's mum props for calling him out for being a cheater. No matter what he says, he cheated because in the first episode,he really did ask his now-ex to be exclusive. In front of all of us. On national TV. #iloveamamasboy https://t.co/8a9CRPwq4N

🗣 @angryjewishgirl What on earth is Matt going to do with a woman who has two teenage children this is truly bonkers lol #iloveamamasboy What on earth is Matt going to do with a woman who has two teenage children this is truly bonkers lol #iloveamamasboy

It’s My World Peaches! @myworldpeaches Matt is foul and lives in his high school years… block her have his friends block her… why does Mr. Immature Diva’s actions not surprise me??? #iloveamamasboy Matt is foul and lives in his high school years… block her have his friends block her… why does Mr. Immature Diva’s actions not surprise me??? #iloveamamasboy

Erica @TxSunflower2762 Now all of sudden Matt doesn’t need moms approval? Why? This woman is older so she’s his new mom? #ILoveAMamasBoy Now all of sudden Matt doesn’t need moms approval? Why? This woman is older so she’s his new mom? #ILoveAMamasBoy

Juliana Broussard @Jello_cook What Matt’s doing is so childish. I feel so bad for Britney #iloveamamasboy What Matt’s doing is so childish. I feel so bad for Britney #iloveamamasboy

siesmeme @meme31114 . That’s not all, his new woman is older, has teenagers and the kicker - he says he doesn’t care what anyone thinks-even Mom? Well then Matt is a cheater🤣🤣 Poor Mom shocked. That’s not all, his new woman is older, has teenagers and the kicker - he says he doesn’t care what anyone thinks-even Mom? #iloveamamasboy Well then Matt is a cheater🤣🤣 Poor Mom shocked😱😱. That’s not all, his new woman is older, has teenagers and the kicker - he says he doesn’t care what anyone thinks-even Mom? #iloveamamasboy

VicLou @laughisbestmed Omg..Matt cheated, is with an older woman AND is completely disregarding Mama on this one! wow! #iloveamamasboy Omg..Matt cheated, is with an older woman AND is completely disregarding Mama on this one! wow!#iloveamamasboy

Alley Cat ♉️ @Lotion4MyASH_ Did anyone catch Matt saying he met this older woman in 2019? Wasn’t he in a relationship with Kim at that time? Was he cheating then as well? #iloveamamasboy Did anyone catch Matt saying he met this older woman in 2019? Wasn’t he in a relationship with Kim at that time? Was he cheating then as well? #iloveamamasboy

sonya ybarra @SonyaYbarra #iloveamamasboy Why was Matt dating Devon while he was dating Brittnay? Was he honest with either that he was dating them both? And wasn’t he still with Kim in 2019 when he started seeing Devon? Something’s very sus here. #iloveamamasboy Why was Matt dating Devon while he was dating Brittnay? Was he honest with either that he was dating them both? And wasn’t he still with Kim in 2019 when he started seeing Devon? Something’s very sus here.

Mrs. D @vanillacinnamon He was so excited about Brittany and wanted to introduce her to his mother. Now all of a sudden he's so in love with someone else. Matt, please. #ILoveAMamasBoy He was so excited about Brittany and wanted to introduce her to his mother. Now all of a sudden he's so in love with someone else. Matt, please. #ILoveAMamasBoy

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

