"Maxed out rizz stats": Hilarious Pete Davidson memes take over Twitter amid Emily Ratajkowski dating claim 

Comedian Pete Davidson has left the internet in a tizzy after rumors of him dating model Emily Ratajkowski surfaced online.

Recently, celebrity gossip Instagram page Deux Moi posted an unverified blind item which claimed that the pair were spotted on a date in Brooklyn, New York. The blind item read:

"CANT BELIEVE I'M SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL"

The text message continued:

"His hands were allll over her and they're clearly hooking up."

The same was confirmed by an insider who exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were in the "early stages, but both really really like each other." The source also revealed that the duo have been "talking for a couple of months now."

Netizens in a frenzy after Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating rumors circulate online

Internet users were in disbelief over the 28-year-old comedian dating Ratajkowski.

Many expressed that they do not understand how Davidson gets the opportunity to date several high-profile celebrities despite not being conventially attractive. Some found it hilarious how the Saturday Night Live host dates women in quick succession.

A few tweets read:

yas @sexybixtchh twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… Daily Loud @DailyLoud Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly now dating Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly now dating 👀 https://t.co/qVGNYBUvke My favourite part about pete davidson being seen with someone new is they they will always use the most derranged picture of him and then whoever he's with looking absolutely flawless like why accentuate it we know it My favourite part about pete davidson being seen with someone new is they they will always use the most derranged picture of him and then whoever he's with looking absolutely flawless like why accentuate it we know it💀 twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

𝓂𝒾𝒶 🤍 @miathebanditt pete davidson is real living proof that you can pull ANYONE if ur funny enough pete davidson is real living proof that you can pull ANYONE if ur funny enough

Imagidadnation @imagidadnation Pete Davidson would have stole Helen Of Troy from both those mfs. Pete Davidson would have stole Helen Of Troy from both those mfs.

juju 💰 @ayeejuju pete davidson’s rizz needs to be studied at harvard pete davidson’s rizz needs to be studied at harvard https://t.co/BpAmpLDPEq

Rohita Kadambi @RohitaKadambi If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right. If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right.

Dionne Warwick @dionnewarwick I will be dating Pete Davidson next. I will be dating Pete Davidson next.

xan @SocalSwervin @ayeejuju Watching Pete Davidson bag solid 10’s while looking like a chipotle bag @ayeejuju Watching Pete Davidson bag solid 10’s while looking like a chipotle bag https://t.co/YXaWIJ1vJt

IG @ jokeshub @jokeshuub Truly nobody in human history has had a better year than Pete Davidson’s 2022 Truly nobody in human history has had a better year than Pete Davidson’s 2022 https://t.co/tBl8rVtzU5

While most internet users were taken aback by the dating rumors, some claimed that they weren't surprised at all.

alien superstar. @boricuavecna I find it funny when people act shocked that Pete Davidson dates beautiful women. Women have been telling men for decades that we want kind men who can make us laugh and Pete, by all accounts, is a sweetheart who treats women amazingly well. Learn from him, maybe? I find it funny when people act shocked that Pete Davidson dates beautiful women. Women have been telling men for decades that we want kind men who can make us laugh and Pete, by all accounts, is a sweetheart who treats women amazingly well. Learn from him, maybe?

r @r_anonx Seeing how butthurt men get about Pete Davidson dating beautiful successful women is so silly to me. Like we BEEN telling y’all, make us laugh, be goofy, treat us with kindness, and it could all be so simple Seeing how butthurt men get about Pete Davidson dating beautiful successful women is so silly to me. Like we BEEN telling y’all, make us laugh, be goofy, treat us with kindness, and it could all be so simple

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski: Individual dating histories explored

Who has Emily Ratajkowski dated in the past?

The 31-year-old model is divorced from her now-former husband and producer Sebastian Bear- McClard. The two were married for four years and have a 20-month-old son, named Sylvester.

The My Body author filed for divorce in September amid McClard's infidelity rumors circulating online.

Prior to getting linked to Pete Davidson, Ratajkowski was speculated to be dating Brad Pitt. A source exclusively told US Weekly that the duo were "hanging out as friends" and were "excited to see where things go."

Sources claim that the model was also spotted locking lips with DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City in October.

Who did Pete Davidson date prior to being linked to Emily Ratajkowski?

The comedian was dating reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian from the beginning of this year. However, the couple called it quits in August.

Davidson has since kept a low profile. He revealed in the past that he was recovering from the trauma he faced during his public feud with Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.

Prior to dating the Skims founder, Davidson was in a relationship with Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor amongst others.

Speculation of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski being a couple does not come as a surprise as the latter has spoken well about the comedian in the past. In an interview with Seth Meyers, Ratajkowski had lauded the actor's work ethic and added:

"Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive. Guys are like, 'Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"

It is important to note that the Deux Moi blind item and the US Weekly source's claims have not been verified by Davidson or Ratajkowski themselves.

