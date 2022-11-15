"Maxed out rizz stats": Hilarious Pete Davidson memes take over Twitter amid Emily Ratajkowski dating claim 

Comedian Pete Davidson has left the internet in a tizzy after rumors of him dating model Emily Ratajkowski surfaced online.
Recently, celebrity gossip Instagram page Deux Moi posted an unverified blind item which claimed that the pair were spotted on a date in Brooklyn, New York. The blind item read:
"CANT BELIEVE I'M SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL"
The text message continued:
"His hands were allll over her and they're clearly hooking up."
The same was confirmed by an insider who exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were in the "early stages, but both really really like each other." The source also revealed that the duo have been "talking for a couple of months now."
Netizens in a frenzy after Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating rumors circulate online
Internet users were in disbelief over the 28-year-old comedian dating Ratajkowski.
Many expressed that they do not understand how Davidson gets the opportunity to date several high-profile celebrities despite not being conventially attractive. Some found it hilarious how the Saturday Night Live host dates women in quick succession.
A few tweets read:
While most internet users were taken aback by the dating rumors, some claimed that they weren't surprised at all.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski: Individual dating histories explored
Who has Emily Ratajkowski dated in the past?
The 31-year-old model is divorced from her now-former husband and producer Sebastian Bear- McClard. The two were married for four years and have a 20-month-old son, named Sylvester.
The My Body author filed for divorce in September amid McClard's infidelity rumors circulating online.
Prior to getting linked to Pete Davidson, Ratajkowski was speculated to be dating Brad Pitt. A source exclusively told US Weekly that the duo were "hanging out as friends" and were "excited to see where things go."
Sources claim that the model was also spotted locking lips with DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City in October.
Who did Pete Davidson date prior to being linked to Emily Ratajkowski?
The comedian was dating reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian from the beginning of this year. However, the couple called it quits in August.
Davidson has since kept a low profile. He revealed in the past that he was recovering from the trauma he faced during his public feud with Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.
Prior to dating the Skims founder, Davidson was in a relationship with Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor amongst others.
Speculation of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski being a couple does not come as a surprise as the latter has spoken well about the comedian in the past. In an interview with Seth Meyers, Ratajkowski had lauded the actor's work ethic and added:
"Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive. Guys are like, 'Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"
It is important to note that the Deux Moi blind item and the US Weekly source's claims have not been verified by Davidson or Ratajkowski themselves.