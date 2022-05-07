“Maya is so unintentionally funny”: Selling Sunset fans find Maya Vander’s expression hilarious as Chrishell Stause mentions G Flip

The reunion of Selling Sunset Season 5 gave Chrishell Stause the platform to announce some big news about her dating life. She revealed that she’s dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip.

As mentioned by Stause in the episode, she had kept her relationship secret even from her close friends Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald. However, Maya Vander’s expression stole the show amid Stause's announcement.

The mother-of-two looked confused, shocked, and curious, all at the same time. Her expressions left viewers highly entertained.

What do fans have to say?

Maya Vander’s expression proved to be the highlight of the Chrishell Stause and G Flip segment on the reunion episode. The camera zoomed in on her facial expressions multiple times before host Tan France asked Vander about her confusion regarding Stause's dating life. In response, Vander said:

“I’m still processing everything. I didn’t know. I don’t even know. I wasn’t sure when she had her date, so I was like, wait! I’m happy for you. You know? Whatever makes people happy, it doesn’t matter. I know how she wants to be a mom, and hopefully G Flip is in the same boat, or whatever.”

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset fans had a gala time laughing at Vander’s expression. Take a look at how they reacted.

Ash @_ashrodrigues Maya’s reaction has me on the floorrrrrrr #sellingsunset Maya’s reaction has me on the floorrrrrrr #sellingsunset

D Mack @iamthedonmack Maya's face when Chrishell was talking about her new relationship is killing me #SellingSunset i dont think its been too soon tbh but she looks so confused Maya's face when Chrishell was talking about her new relationship is killing me #SellingSunset i dont think its been too soon tbh but she looks so confused

jochella🌻 @heirjordynn #SellingSunset i am screaminggggggg at maya’s face during chrishell’s relationship announcement i am screaminggggggg at maya’s face during chrishell’s relationship announcement 😭 #SellingSunset

. @SiMonaLisaaa Maya’s face to this G Flip reveal lmaooo #SellingSunset Maya’s face to this G Flip reveal lmaooo #SellingSunset

bestofbrittany @bestofbrittany1 It’s Maya face for me bro when Chrishelle said she was dating that girl GFlip #sellingsunset It’s Maya face for me bro when Chrishelle said she was dating that girl GFlip #sellingsunset 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Bravalita @Bravalita screaming let me watch it again #sellingsunsetreunion MAYA IS PROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOCCESSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNG SLOWWWWWWWWWWWWLYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY 🫣screaming let me watch it again #SellingSunset MAYA IS PROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOCCESSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNG SLOWWWWWWWWWWWWLYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY 🫣💀 screaming let me watch it again #SellingSunset #sellingsunsetreunion

Melana @danceonfordays #SellingSunset The camera panning to Maya during Chrishell’s mention of her relationship is the gift that keeps on giving The camera panning to Maya during Chrishell’s mention of her relationship is the gift that keeps on giving 😂 #SellingSunset

Chrishell Stause’s revelation on the Selling Sunset reunion episode

The Selling Sunset reunion episode aired on Netflix on May 6.

Chrishell Stause opened up about her personal life in the reunion. She, as well as her ex Jason Oppenheim, broke down in tears while addressing their split. Host Tan France then grilled Stause again about her dating life, and she opened up about her new partner G Flip.

Stause said that everyone had already seen her in a serious relationship wanting to start to a family. After the breakup, she decided to take some pressure off herself by opening up to the idea of adoption. She further revealed her current partner’s identity and said:

“Okay, I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary so they go by they-them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause met G Flip on the set of the latter's music video in which she is set to star. The reunion showed a clip featuring the two lovebirds in the video. While everyone seemed interested in what Stause was saying, Maya Vander could not hide her confusion which viewers found hilarious.

Apart from Stause and Vander, the Selling Sunset reunion was graced by Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Vanessa Villa, Romain Davina Potratz, Bonnet, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani. Unfortunately, Amanza Smith and Christine Quinn didn’t attend the event.

