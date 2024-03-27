“Maybe I’m immature”: 90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell writes long post amidst split from wife Miona Bell

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell took to Instagram to publicly express his thoughts after he split from his Serbian wife, Miona Bell. In the caption, he wrote a verse from his rap song and alluded to the reason behind separation. He shared:

"Something about being in a long-term commitment makes me feel uneasy and trapped… maybe I’m immature… or maybe I just haven’t found the one…"

The news of the couple's split comes after three years of marriage. Their fans had suspected a rift before their second anniversary when they abruptly stopped posting pictures together. However, Miona put an end to those rumors in an interview with InTouch Weekly, stating they were together and married.

Jibri Bell's lengthy post after his split from 90 Day Fiance wife Miona Bell

Jibri Bell met his wife, Miona, during a trip to Serbia as the former was performing with his band, Black Serbs. After taking no time to form a connection, the pair got engaged in Thailand. Later, Miona flew to the US on her 90-day K-1 Visa.

Alluding to her nationality, Jibri's caption said that despite being 30 years old and going through his third heartbreak, he still feels the same pain as he felt for the last two, who also happened to be Serbian. He continued to write in his Instagram post:

"I think it’s time I leave the Eastern European women alone 😆 In all honesty it wasn’t their fault it was always me… I get to about 4… 5 years and I throw in the towel… so I take full responsibility…"

The 90 Day Fiance star also admitted to being "far from perfect" and that he is working on being a "better man every day". In a comment on the same post, Jibri Bell urged his fans not to be negative towards Miona, saying he still loved her.

Miona's new man sparked speculations about her and Jibri Bell's separation

After September 2023, when fans started speculating that the star duo was parting their ways, as they had stopped posting about each other. However, Miona clarified the status of their relationship in an interview with InTouch Weekly.

Miona confirmed that she was still married to Jibri Bell and that they had mutually decided to share less of their personal lives on social media, which was the reason fans weren't seeing them together on their Instagrams.

The dead rumors were active again following a post by Miona on Valentine's Day, where she was seen holding a red cake, balloons, flowers, and a teddy bear. She wrote in the caption, "Woke up like this on Valentine’s Day 🥰 I’m feeling so loved." The post was made when Jibri was overseas, confirming eagle-eyed fans' guesses about their separation.

Miona's "new man" was also confirmed by Jibri Bell in his rap song following their split. A line in a verse said:

"I see you got a new man, I hope he treats you well. I pray for his sake that you don't put him through no hell."

From the comments on Miona's Valentine's Day post, fans seem excited to find out about her new boyfriend.

New episodes of the ongoing 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8 airs every Sunday on TLC, at 8 pm ET.