Mayfair Witches episode six release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed

Adapted from the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, this 2023 AMC hit stars:

Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Jack Huston as Lasher

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.

Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, Geraldine Singer, Hannah Alline, Ravi Naidu, Jen Richards, and numerous others appear in recurring and guest roles. Following its success, the series recently got renewed for a second season.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches

What to expect from episode six of Mayfair Witches?

The upcoming episode of Mayfair Witches, titled Transference, is directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour and written by Mary Angélica Molina. The episode will follow Rowan's struggles with an obsessed Lasher.

So far, fans have learned that Lasher is now bound to Rowan like he was to her mother Deirdre, and every other matriarch of the Mayfair Family.

Tired of Lasher's attempts to be with her, Rowan turns to her family for help. Meanwhile, Ciprien tries to figure out the history of this cursed family and exactly how Lasher became associated with the Mayfairs centuries ago.

Suzanne Mayfair will also be a subject of interest in this episode.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Desperate to relinquish Lasher, Rowan reaches out to her extended Mayfair family for help; Rowan must trust their unique process, a sacred ritual; Sip's search for answers takes him back to the Talamasca."

The previous episode of Mayfair Witches showed Lasher playing mind games with Rowan and Ciprien

Episode 5 of Mayfair Witches was one of the most anxiety-inducing episodes of the season so far, with Rowan and Ciprien completely under Lasher's spell. The episode starts with Rowan and Ciprien going on an endless loop of breakfast and intimacy, which they soon realize is just Lasher's way of playing mind games.

Lasher then magically teleports Ciprien to his home and for the first time is alone with Rowan within four walls.

The tricks Lasher plays with Rowan in this part of the story are daunting and it feels like the demon's obsession with Rowan is only getting stronger. He even manages to put Carolotta under a spell and is only released after Rowan's request.

The episode ended with Carlotta's death and Rowan's escape from Mayfair's residence, which was sealed from the outside by Lasher's magic.

The episode was titled The Thrall and its official synopsis read:

"Trapped in the First Street House, Rowan and Sip must confront its many mysteries in order to escape; Rowan grapples with an inconceivable offer; Sip's sister Odette makes a horrifying discovery."

What is Mayfair Witches about?

Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, this supernatural thriller drama follows the exploits of Rowan Feilding and her long-lost family of witches. From a young age, she realizes she isn't normal and possesses unexplainable superhuman powers which she is mostly unable to control.

As the series progresses, she discovers her true identity and learns that she was born into a family of witches and she is the thirteenth witch of the Mayfair family. She is also blessed with a gift, which is more like a curse to her and every previous witch in her family.

Michael Uppendahl, Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, Jeff Freilich, Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, and Esta Spalding are the executive producers of the show.

The upcoming episode six of Mayfair Witches will be released on Sunday, February 12th at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

