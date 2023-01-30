Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 3 recap: The hunt for Iris on an uneventful day

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 returned today with its third episode, following the journey of Mike Mclusky (Jeremy Renner) as he looked for something valuable amid a constantly failing environment filled with violence and betrayal. The show began airing its sophomore season a while back and looked quite sharp from the very start.

The second episode of Mayor of Kingstown was quite packed and ended in a fashion that would make television fans jump with joy and excitement. The latest episode, however, could not live up to it as it was immensely fast-paced and too uneventful. With many important plotlines surrounding the episode titled Five by Five, this episode felt too forced and often too shallow.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2, episode 3 aired on January 29, 2023.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2, episode 3: Restoring peace at Kingstown

The third episode of the Taylor Sheridan show heavily focused on Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa, one of the integral members of the Mayor of Kingstown cast). The entire episode was quite geared toward the dynamic between Bunny and Mike and the latter's hunt for Iris (Emma Laird), who has gone missing.

The episode begins with Russian mobster Milo checking up on Iris, who seems to have returned to her original roots. Mike, meanwhile, is very worried about her whereabouts. To complicate things further, the police department decides to crack down on Bunny's grandmother’s home. Although Mike is trying to get Bunny on his side, this move from the police changes the dynamic between the two.

Mike manages to confront Ian and Stevie at the police station, asking them to keep Bunny off the hook despite Ian's persistent urges about the force's duty. This builds up some trust between Bunny and Mike, with the former ordering his men to trust Mike's plan. Mike and Bunny soon talk business, with the latter telling him an idea on how he can make the guards turn away for "Five at Five."

Mike soon catches up with one of Milo's associates and interrogates him about Iris. He ends up understanding that the man was trying to fool him and leaves with a warning to Milo.

At the end of the episode of Mayor of Kingstown, Bunny's plan finally comes to life as all the guards turn away at five o'clock, giving the leaders enough time to assert their dominance and beat up the others. Bunny first observes the ordeal but is soon attacked himself. Bunny manages to take down his attacker and stand tall at the end.

Bunny confronts Mike about the raid at his grandmother's place at the end of the episode and hints that he would go to any length, even hurt Mike's family, if he came to know that Mike was scheming against him. Bunny also makes his demands clear to Mike. He wants to be out of prison in 48 hours.

The third episode of Mayor of Kingstown ends with Mike asking the guards to keep Bunny safe. Mike has a lot to do in the upcoming episode.

While the reviews of the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 3 will not exactly be sparkling with praise, it was still an important episode in the grand scheme of things for the show. The show is streaming on Paramount+.

