McDonald’s UK Festive Menu: items, prices, and other details explored

Fans of fast food in the United Kingdom can rejoice, as McDonald's has finally announced when their Christmas menu will debut in 2022, along with the full lineup of delectable delights on offer. The much-missed staple will make a comeback to the menu after being removed earlier this year.

List of all the items on McDonald's Festive Menu 2022

Everything you need to know about the upcoming changes to the menu, including the prices of the new items is detailed below.

Starting on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the McDonald's Festive Menu 2022 will be available in dining establishments all over the UK and Ireland for just six weeks.

Here is a rundown of the food items available on the McDonald's Festive Menu 2022:

McD's "universally adored" Big Tasty burger, which was replaced by the BBQ Bacon Stack back in October, will be available for a brief period of time at the fast food restaurant chain. The burger costs £5.29 on its own or £6.89 as a meal with fries and a drink and includes a 100% beef patty, Emmental cheese, onions, juicy tomatoes, and a smoky-flavoured sauce inside a freshly baked bun.

The McCrispy, a new staple of the company, will be available to chicken enthusiasts in the meantime. In October, the burger was introduced in stores as part of a significant menu revamp, taking the place of the Chicken Legend. The 100% chicken breast fillet in it has a crispy exterior and is served with iceberg lettuce, black pepper mayo, and a baguette with sesame seeds on top.

The trimmings are generally considered to be the greatest part of Christmas dinner, and McDonald's UK has not let us down this year. With the return of the chain's well-liked Festive Pie, a traditional hot and crispy pie packed with mincemeat and custard for £1.29, the McDonald's Apple Pie has received a holiday upgrade.

Returning this year are the breaded camembert pieces topped with a tangy tomato dip, known as Cheese Melt Dippers. Four bits cost £2.29, and a sharing box of 15 costs £5.99.

Celebrations, the holiday-themed McFlurry flavour for this year, is soft dairy ice cream blended with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, caramel pieces, Mars chew pieces, and Twix biscuits, then drizzled with milk chocolate sauce.

Want to get your hands on one? Simply order your Maccies via the McDonald’s app on any England or Wales gameday, and you’ll be in with a chance of winning! …and we’ve immortalised those memories in a collection of limited edition #McDelivery bagsWant to get your hands on one? Simply order your Maccies via the McDonald’s app on any England or Wales gameday, and you’ll be in with a chance of winning! …and we’ve immortalised those memories in a collection of limited edition #McDelivery bags 😍 Want to get your hands on one? Simply order your Maccies via the McDonald’s app on any England or Wales gameday, and you’ll be in with a chance of winning! https://t.co/Yu2Gy29N8U

In addition, McDonald's has announced the start of its annual Reindeer Ready Christmas card tour, where friends and family can take festive photos and send them to loved ones for free, as well as free McDonald's holiday fares at each stop. Travel stops include the following cities and municipalities:

Colchester , Tollgate Centre, Stanway, Colchester - Wednesday, 23rd November

, Tollgate Centre, Stanway, Colchester - Wednesday, 23rd November Swindon , Orbital Shopping Park, Thamesdown Dr, Swindon SN25 4AN, 2-6 pm - Thursday, November 24

, Orbital Shopping Park, Thamesdown Dr, Swindon SN25 4AN, 2-6 pm - Thursday, November 24 Derby , Meteor Retail Park, Mansfield Rd, Derby DE21 4SY, 3-7 pm - Friday, November 25

, Meteor Retail Park, Mansfield Rd, Derby DE21 4SY, 3-7 pm - Friday, November 25 Llandudno , Mostyn Champneys Retail Park, Llandudno LL30 1RY, 2-6pm - Saturday, November 26

, Mostyn Champneys Retail Park, Llandudno LL30 1RY, 2-6pm - Saturday, November 26 Doncaster, Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, Wheatley Hall Rd, Doncaster DN2 4PE, 12:30-4:30 pm - Sunday, November 27

