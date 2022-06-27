Me or the Menu cast list: Meet the four couples from Food Network’s new show

From the Producers of 90 Day Fiance Comes a new docu-series, Me or the Menu, which premieres on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network and Discovery+.

Me or the Menu will film the lives of four couples:

“Trying to beat the odds of ending up in divorce court, while also navigating the unique challenges of the cutthroat restaurant industry.”

All about the cast of Me or the Menu

The four couples who will showcase their lives on the Me or the Menu are:

1) Kathleen Murray and Nate Albert (Lombard, IL)

Image via Nathaniel Smith/Food Network

After inheriting her grandmother’s recipes, Kathleen started making authentic Italian meals at home with the hope of starting a restaurant someday. Despite not being interested in Kathleen’s restaurant business, Nate proposed to her with a food truck instead of a ring. They are now owners of Saucy Kat Food Truck, which she hopes to turn into a restaurant.

According to the press release, things were going fine till the big food truck event.

“Nate's mistakes cause them to lose hundreds of dollars and his attitude drives a huge wedge in their relationship. Nate's lack of motivation causes Kathleen to have doubts about his commitment to her, and he must earn back Kathleen's trust by proving he is just as committed of a business partner as he is a romantic partner.”

2) Randi Lee and Jeanette Zinno (Brooklyn, NY)

Image via Anders Krusberg/Food Network

Randi started out as a bartender, but fell in love with the restaurant business and opened his own restaurant, Leland, 25 years later, with his fiance Jeanette.

She is not very happy working at the restaurant full-time, but is supporting her fiancé by working the following jobs till he settles into the business:

“Hostess, washes dishes, and does whatever is needed at the restaurant, so Randi doesn’t have to pay another full-time staff member.”

The couple has even put their wedding plans on hold “until Randi can pay back his restaurant investors.” But now, after 11 months of opening the restaurant,

“Jeanette is finally ready to step back from the restaurant, but Randi questions whether he can really run the restaurant without her.”

3) James Martin and Jessica Neal (Chicago, IL)

Image via Nathaniel Smith/Food Network

Chef James started cooking when he was 15 years old. He even joined culinary school to learn more about the industry. He now owns Bocadillo Market with his wife Jessica, who maintains the finances of the restaurant and also markets the restaurant despite having a full-time day job.

But the argument about the “finances both at home and at the restaurant” makes their relationship stressful. As per the press release:

“James isn't taking home a paycheck and Jessica feels the pressure to be the sole breadwinner working two jobs. But despite being overworked, Jessica refuses to relinquish control of her responsibilities at the restaurant to pay extra money for help,”

Whether their financial situation strains their relationship will be revealed in the upcoming show Me or the Menu.

4) Nicole Baldwin and Alan Yuhanna (Houston, TX)

Image via Laurie Perez/Food Network

Nicole fell in love with vegan food after coming out of the military. She plans to open up a restaurant specializing in veggie burgers, Greenios, but she needs the help and support of her boyfriend Alan, who is already helping Nicole run her construction and HVAC companies.

The press release states:

“Neither one of them has any experience in the restaurant industry, so they are starting from scratch to learn the ropes. The pair clash over power dynamics as they must come up with a menu and find a location they can afford. It all comes to a head when Nicole loses her cool when they host a pop-up to test their concept with customers and investors.”

Tune in on Wednesday to watch Me or the Menu on Food Network and Discovery+ to know which couple will power through and which couple will fall apart due to their restaurant business.

