Memphis-native Tina Stewart was a student at Middle Tennessee State University and a reserve junior guard for the Lady Raiders basketball team. In March 2011, the team was preparing for their year-end Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament when Stewart was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment, where she lived with her flatmate Shanterrica Madden.

Reports state that Stewart and Madden had been having disputes, and it was during one such argument that the latter stabbed the basketball star multiple times before disposing of the murder weapon and leaving her flatmate bleeding in her room. Stewart was found by her boyfriend and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Mean Girl Murders on ID is set to revisit Tina Stewart's case in an episode titled Clash of the Coeds. The synopsis states:

"College junior Tina Stewart and freshman Shanterrica Madden couldn't be more different, but when the roommates channel their inner mean girls, things get out of hand and only one girl is left standing."

The all-new episode will air on the channel on Monday, April 17, at 9 pm ET.

MTSU basketball star Tina Stewart was stabbed to death by flatmate amidst rising tensions between both women

Clantina, aka Tina Stewart, played guard for the Lady Raiders basketball team as a junior while attending Middle Tennessee State University. She was a standout athlete and a graduate of Memphis' Central High School. She participated in track, baseball, softball, soccer, and volleyball throughout middle and high school, but dedicated most of her life to basketball.

Coach Rick Insell of the MTSU Lady Raiders claimed that Stewart was a standout basketball player who aided the team "with her personality, her leadership, and her smile." Off the court, she continued her leadership role by volunteering to assist in coaching a neighborhood high school basketball team. Her influence permeated the Murfreesboro neighborhood for many years.

During her time at Middle Tennessee State University, Stewart lived in an off-campus apartment with a freshman from Memphis, Shanterrica Madden. Both women reportedly attended the same high school, but they were poles apart—one liked sports, the other, books. They argued over seemingly everything, including music, boyfriends, cleanliness, and drug use in their shared apartment.

Tina Stewart's flatmate, Shanterrica Madden, stabbed her to death after she reported the latter's marijuana smoking to officers

Tensions between the flatmates only escalated over time, with Tina Stewart being concerned that Shanterrica Madden's marijuana smoking might get her kicked off the team or her scholarship revoked. This led the basketball star to make a final call to the apartment complex's courtesy officer on the afternoon of March 2, 2011. The officer left after a warning, but the incident culminated in a physical altercation.

Following the officer's departure, Madden confronted Stewart, and the two got into a physical fight, which concluded when the former took a steak knife and repeatedly stabbed Tina in the chest before wrapping the broken knife in a blanket and dumping it in a dumpster. Madden then used the victim's phone to send misleading texts to people, including Tina's boyfriend, KC Anuna, to cover up her tracks.

Anuna, who became suspicious of the texts, then rushed to their apartment that evening, where he found Stewart in her bedroom barely clinging to life. He confronted Madden, who was present at the house, before calling 911. Although the killer was arrested that same evening, Stewart died after she was rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, Shanterrica Madden changed her account a number of times before finally admitting to authorities that she stabbed Tina Stewart in an act of self-defense. Madden claimed her flatmate pushed her to the ground and "started beating her head." In retaliation, she took the knife from the bed and stabbed Stewart once in the chest.

Madden was later found guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence and was handed a 29-year prison sentence.

ID's Mean Girl Murders will shed further light on Tina Stewart's case on Monday.

