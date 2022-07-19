Meaning of Halsey’s ‘af94’ makeup line revealed: Where to buy, price, release date and everything to know about singer’s second beauty brand 

Singer Halsey has announced the launch of her second beauty brand AF94, which is due to be launched exclusively at Walmart on July 25. AF94 will be an expansion of her first beauty brand, About-Face Beauty.

The singer took to Instagram to announce her new venture, posting a video with the caption “about-face beauty‘s cute and bratty younger sibling @af94_ coming to @walmart stores on July 25!" The post described the brand as "fun, easy and accessible," and that people will want to "get it all."

The brand's name is a combination of the singer's birth name, Ashley Frangipane, and her year of birth, 1994.

The soon-to-be launched beauty line's Instagram page descibes it:

“A new made-to-play makeup brand dreamt up by @iamhalsey. All-day, high-impact colors are built for self-expression in clean, vegan and cruelty-free formulas. Plus—the entire collection is under $10.”

AF94 is geared towards affordabilty without compromising on quality and efficacy (image via Getty images/Dimitrios Kambouris)

The startup line of AF94 features products for the lips, cheeks, eyes and body, including non-drying matte lipsticks, lip and cheek tints, velvety eye shadows, face and body stickers.

The 'Stay With Me' singer developed AF94 with Walmart to target Gen Z and beauty novices. The products are geared towards accessibilty and affordabilty, as they're priced at $10 and under.

AF94 will be available exclusively at 2,900 Walmart stores across the country, as well as on Walmart.com. In a statement, Halsey revealed that she wanted to create a "self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach," based on the feedback she received from fans and friends. She continued:

"I hope wearing this makeup, however that looks for you, inspires you to break beauty rules and color outside of the lines. I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price."

The 67 user-friendly products in AF94 are aimed towards affordability without compromising on quality, color and efficacy. Creighton Kiper, merchandising VP of Beauty, Walmart US said:

"Walmart is committed to making beauty accessible for all of our customers, and we are thrilled to be adding af94 to our growing lineup of affordable, inclusive and quality beauty products.

Expressing their thrill at working with Halsey, Kiper emphasized how the collection "reflects shoppers' evolving interests" and Walmar's price to work with someone who has built a platform of inclusivity.

With its playful and catchy product names and perfect balance of some bright and some neutral toned makeup, AF94 seems like the perfect tribute to the 90's, an era known for its boldness, fearlessness and 'life-in-the-moment' attitude.

Halsey is expanding on About-Face Beauty with launch of AF94

Known for doing her own makeup and hair at events, Halsey launched her first beauty brand, About-Face Beauty, in 2021.

The brand centered on the belief that “makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect.” According to Billboard, the About-Face products were vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances.

On the personal front, 'Without Me,' continues to stand up for social issues such as women's rights, disenfranchised youth and the LGBTQIA+ community.

