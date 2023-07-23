Meet the cast of Unsellable Houses season 4

Unsellable Houses is set to return to screens with another season. The upcoming season, which was initially supposed to air on Sunday, July 23, 2023, will feature real estate agents Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis as they face some of their most difficult challenges yet to help people sell their current properties.

Discovery’s press release reads:

"The dynamic twin sisters rely on Lyndsay’s expertise in home renovation, design and staging and Leslie’s budget and negotiation savvy to fight against the slowing housing market and get top dollar for their clients' homes across the Pacific Northwest."

Unsellable Houses season 4 will now premiere on September 10 at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis set to star in Unsellable Houses

The upcoming season of Unsellable Houses, which was set to premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023, will now air in September 2023. During the upcoming season, the Washington natives will help homeowners revamp their unique homes and turn them into houses that can be listed.

Lyndsay Lamb

The upcoming Unsellable Housescast member is a real estate agent and the owner of Lamb Real Estate, which she started in 2009 after working as a marketing director for another corporation. According to her website, Lamb is a broker and a design specialist as well.

The upcoming HGTV cast member’s company was named the No. 1 Top Producing Team in Snohomish County in 2017, and she was named the No. 3 Top Agent in the state of Washington.

Her website bio reads:

"I would travel across the country working with franchises helping them attract and retain customers. The core of this came down to showing the customer the added value of the product and how to set apart our product in the market. We would figure out ways to help attract customers and retain their market value."

Leslie Davis

The co-founder and broker of Lamb Real Estate is set to appear in Unsellable Houses season 4 alongside her sister, Lyndsay. Before diving into real estate, the HGTV star used to work in the marketing and sales industry, where she spent over seven years, followed by working as a real estate transaction coordinator before working as a realtor.

Her bio reads:

"My twin sister & I, Lyndsay Lamb, work together and really enjoy making the home buying/selling process a fun one! I have been married for nearly 20 years to my husband Jacob, and have 3 boys; Kyler, Cash, and Cole. I love to be involved in my community & local non-profits."

More about the show

During season 4 of the home renovation series, the sisters will work together to turn “unsellable” properties around in order to get them on the market. During the HGTV show, Lyndsay’s experience in home renovation, design, and staging, mixed with Leslie’s negotiation skills and budget management, will help them fight against the "slowing housing market" and get their clients the highest possible prices for their properties.

Unsellable Houses season 4 will air on Sunday, September 10, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.