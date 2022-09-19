Meet Cute cast list: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson and others star in Peacock's new romcom

Peacock's upcoming romcom, Meet Cute, is all set to arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 21. The movie revolves around a young woman who travels back in time to alter events that happened on a date she went the previous night.

Here's the film's official synopsis, as per Peacock:

''When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, it’s love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.''

The series stars Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson in the lead roles, along with many others in pivotal supporting roles. Keep reading to learn more details about the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy.

Peacock's Meet Cute cast list: Kaley Cuoco and others star in major roles in the new romcom

1) Kaley Cuoco as Sheila

Kaley Cuoco stars in the lead role as Sheila, looking quite impressive in the trailer, portraying various shades of her character with stunning ease and elegance. Apart from Meet Cute, Cuoco is best known for her performances in various popular films and shows like The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory, and The Wedding Ringer, to name a few.

2) Pete Davidson as Gary

Comedian-actor Pete Davidson portrays the role of Gary in the film. Davidson looks in fine form for the film in the trailer, bringing an air of unique charm and humor that further elevates the film. His chemistry with Cuoco is also one of the highlights of the trailer. Davidson's other notable film and TV credits include Big Time Adolescence, The Suicide Squad, Bodies Bodies Bodies, among many more.

3) Deborah S. Craig as June

Actress Deborah S. Craig appears in the role of June in Meet Cute. She's seen briefly in the trailer in a scene with Cuoco discussing a time machine. Not many details about her character are known at this point, but based on the trailer, it seems like she plays a pivotal role in Gary and Sheila's love story. Apart from Meet Cute, Craig has appeared in The Outfield, Better Things, and The Blacklist.

4) Sierra Fisk as Sandra

Sierra Fisk dons the role of Sandra in the movie. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Apart from Meet Cute, Fisk is known for her work on movies like Paddleton, Piranha 3D, The League, and Ashes, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others in important supporting roles, like:

Kirk Kelly as Beer Garden Patron

Rock Kohli as Amit

Wesley Holloway as Young Gary

Andrew Stevens Purdy as Teen Gary

The film is directed by Alex Lehmann, along with a script penned by Noga Pnueli.

So don't miss Meet Cute on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, only on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far