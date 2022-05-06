What time will The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 19 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more explored

With the season coming to a close very soon, The Blacklist is all set for another intense episode on May 6, 2022. It will deal with the aftermath of Weecha Xiu's (played by Diany Rodriguez) presumed death since the building exploded with Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) waiting outside in the last episode.

The upcoming episode of The Blacklist, titled The Bear Mask, will air on the NBC channel at 10.00 PM ET.

The last few episodes were very happening, especially with Red's recent suspicions about Mr. Kaplan's (played by Susan Blommaert) status. Red could not initially come to terms with the fact that she might be alive, but his investigation gave him clues that led him to the building where Mr. Kaplan was apparently hiding. At the end of the previous episode, the building exploded with Weecha still inside.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 19 synopsis: Aram Mojtabai in the spotlight?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show hints at a major development for Aram Mojtabai, who is played by Amir Arison. The character has gone through a lot in the recent episodes after becoming the interim head of the Task Force. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram turns to an unusual outlet for release."

The synopsis, too, reveals how Aram felt pressured over the last few episodes. As the events start taking their toll on him, he will search for an outlet. The synopsis mentions that the outlet he finds will be an 'unusual' one, with no further indication as to what it could be.

Amir Arson described this episode as the most challenging one that he has filmed in the nine years he has worked on the show. He also said this episode required him work harder for a TV series than ever before.

Weecha Xiu is alive after the blast

A still from The Blacklist season 9, episode 19 (Image via NBC)

A recently released photo depicts an injured Weecha in the hospital with a worried Red looking over her. It is not clear if she will succumb to her injuries, but we know that she will be alive at the beginning of the episode.

Mierce Xiu, Weecha's sister, will also make a guest appearance in the upcoming episode of The Blacklist. Karina Arroyave, the actress portraying Mierce, confirmed the news on her official Twitter account saying:

"Now that the cat’s out of the bag … Friday, May 6, 2022. Mierce returns to #TheBlacklist"

When will the upcoming episode of The Blacklist air?

Directed by Matthew McLoota and scripted by Noah Schechter, the upcoming episode of the show will air on May 6, 2022, on the NBC channel at 10.00 PM ET. You will also find the episode on Peacock TV.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee