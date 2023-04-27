Meet Ken Goldin’s team from King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Netflix’s upcoming show will feature Ken Goldin and his team as they set out to showcase behind-the-scenes of selling and buying rare collectibles. During the six-part series, the team at Goldin Auctions will scout, bid, and find sellers/buyers for their rare and precious artifacts related to sports, pop culture, and more.

Netflix’s Tudum states about the upcoming series:

"The series stars founder and executive chairman Ken Goldin and his team from Goldin Auctions, the world’s largest collectibles marketplace. Ken is basically like the Godfather, but for rare and quirky items. Specializing in sports and pop culture memorabilia, Ken knows what he wants and won’t leave a room without the goods."

Tune in on Friday, April 28, at 3:00 am ET to watch King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix.

Who are the Goldin Auctions team members set to appear in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch?

Set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series is the team of Goldin Auctions who will take charge to ensure that Ken Goldin makes multiple sales and stays on top of the auctioning game.

1) Ken Goldin

The executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions is set to star in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. According to his website, Goldin is one of the most recognized leaders in the “collectibles industry.” He reportedly attended The George Washington University School of Business and Drexel University where he studied Business Administration and Management from 1985 to 1987.

2) Dave Amerman

The head of Revenue and Sports Consignment is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series. According to his LinkedIn, he is a graduate of Montclair State University where he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English literature. He started working with Ken Goldin almost four years ago as a Consignment Director.

3) Steve Lucas

The Head of Vintage Consignment has been an active part of the auctioning industry for many years ever since he was in high school. Steve's Goldin bio states:

"Building upon his experience as head of the respective card departments at two major auction houses, Steve is now second only to Ken Goldin in card consignment success at Goldin."

4) Frank DiNote

The Head of Private Sales at Goldin is set to appear in the Netflix series. Frank has worked in the sports industry for almost two decades and focuses on customer relationships. His specialties include football cards and “game-used memorabilia” and has made sales for more than $1.4 million.

5) Carlo Civitella

The director and “lifelong collector” and hobby enthusiast will be seen on King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. He has been trading in cards for more than three decades and achieved over “$20 million in sales” in his first year at the auctioning firm.” His Goldin bio reads:

"Carlo has achieved record sale prices with many high six-figure items including a 1980-81 Larry Bird/Magic Johnson PSA GEM MT 10 that sold for $840,000, a 2003-03 Panini Sport Mega Craques Cristiano Ronaldo PSA GEM MT 10 RC for $312,000, and a Lou Gehrig game-used that sold for $240,000."

Others that are a part of Ken’s team include Johnny Krause, Ryan Krupa, Ryan O’Neill, Art Torres, Sean Goodrich, Ashley Cotter-Cairns, Jared Mast, and Dominic DiAntonio.

