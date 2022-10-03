Meet, Marry, Murder: 5 key details about Savannah Paschal murder case

Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder will explore the 2021 Savannah Paschal murder case in its new episode, titled A Second Shot at Love, set to air on Monday, October 3, 2022. A 30-year-old woman named Savannah Paschal was murdered by her husband, Trent Paschal, in October 2020.

Paschal was arrested and later released on bond, following which he went on the run. Police ultimately discovered him in Florida, where he was living in an RV. But before they could arrest him, Paschal killed himself.

Read on to learn five key details about the Savannah Paschal murder case ahead of Meet, Marry, Murder's premiere on Monday on Lifetime.

5 things to know about the Savannah Paschal murder case

1) Trent Paschal's arrest history

According to The Cinemaholic, Trent Paschal was earlier charged with theft. However, he wasn't accused of any serious, violent crime. But based on multiple reports, it seems like his past impacted his personal life.

As per Savannah Paschal's mother, Shirley Kinchen, her daughter wanted to end the marriage as Trent was a ''habitual criminal,'' and cited it as the main reason why Trent Paschal killed her. She said (obtained via Inside Edition),

''(Trent Paschal killed Savannah) after she let him know that she could no longer live with the person who was a habitual criminal and that she wanted more for their children.''

2) A neighbor heard the couple arguing

As per The Cinemaholic, authorities discovered that one of the neighbors had heard the Paschals arguing the day Savannah was killed. In a video clip taken after killing his wife, Trent had also spoken about overhearing a phone conversation that his wife had with another man about a sexual dream that she had.

3) Victim's mother, Shirley Kinchen, was present at the house

According to reports, Savannah Paschal's mother, Shirley Kinchen, said that at the time, she was with her daughter at the couple's house. She mentioned that Trent was hiding in the bathroom of one of the bedrooms.

He abruptly jumped out and threatened to kill her and Savannah. Although Shirley ran off and managed to escape, she heard gunshots inside the house. Savannah Paschal reportedly suffered a couple of fatal gunshot wounds to her abdomen.

4) Trent Paschal resisted arrest

Police managed to track down Trent Paschal in Houston, Texas. As per reports, Paschal resisted arrest, and things got tense when he allegedly tried to pull a gun on a police officer. He was ultimately shot and taken to a hospital, where his injuries were treated for the next few months.

5) On the run after bond release

Trent Paschal reportedly went on the run after he got out of jail on a $550,000 bond, according to People. As part of his bail conditions, he was required to wear an ankle monitor, but he allegedly managed to cut it off without alerting the authorities.

Paschal then went to a car dealership in Houston, where he took a black-colored Chevy Tahoe for a test drive, following which he threatened the salesman with a knife and took off in the car, as per People.

Police received a tip-off from someone in Florida and found that Paschal was living in an RV. Although they tried to speak to him, Trent Paschal shot himself to death.

Don't miss the new true crime series, Meet, Marry, Murder, on Lifetime on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes