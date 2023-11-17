Meet the members of K-pop girl group X:IN: All you need to know about the quintet

The five-member K-pop girl group, X:IN, housed under ESCROW Entertainment, made their debut on April 11, 2023, with their single album, Keeping The Fire. Following the departure of Chi.U and Roa from the group due to personal reasons, two new members, Nizz and Hannah, were introduced on July 8, 2023.

The members, E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria, have impressed the South Korean music industry with their powerful performance and unique music creation. Additionally, they are also being praised for their diversity.

Unlike the majority of K-pop groups in the industry, more than half the members of the group are non-Koreans. One of X:IN's members, E.Sha is a Korean-Australian idol while Nova is Russian, and Aria is Indian. Meanwhile, band members Nizz and Hannah are the two South Korean idols. Following their official debut, the group rolled out their first mini-album, Synchronity, on August 30, 2023.

All you need to know about the members of the multi-national rookie K-pop girl group, X:IN

1) E.Sha

The first X:IN member on the list is the vocalist and main dancer, E.Sha, who was born on December 29, 1998. The idol, who is a Korean-Australian lived in Syndey, Australia for a large part of her life, before moving back to Korea.

Prior to her debut, E.Sha was active as an idol under the stage name ChaE. She was a part of the various pre-debut groups such as MEP-C, Rusty.G, G-(i)Kon, and LAONZENA.

She also trained under GBK Entertainment for about a year before her auditions to join X:IN. Her current stage name, E.Sha means Eternal Sunshine. The idol is fluent in both English and Korean, and is proficient in playing the piano, choreographing, and songwriting.

2) Nizz

Hwang Su-jeong, also known by her stage name, Nizz, was born on June 7, 2001. The idol was added to the group on July 8, 2023, after X:IN's official debut, following her win in the final round of ESCROWN Entertainment's audition program. Nizz, who took dance and vocal lessons at the renowned Flat9 Academy, describes herself as the 'voice' of the group.

3) Nova

Standing as the main rapper and lead dancer of X:IN is Mariya Pavlovna Yemelyanov, who goes by the stage name Nova. The idol was born on October 10, 2002, in Moscow, Russia. Nova was previously part of the famous Russian dance team, Dalcom, and also sat as a pre-debut member of MEP-C. She also trained under GBK Entertainment for about four months.

4) Hannah

The new X:IN member who bagged the finale at ESCROW Entertainment's audition program is Kang Minkyung aka Hannah. The idol was born on January 4, 2003, in Seoul, South Korea.

She was also introduced as the group's newest member on the same day as Nizz, on July 8, 2023. Hannah was previously part of the girl group, YOURS. She has taken dance and vocal at the Pick Planet Academy while also having attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

5) Aria

The last member on the list is Gauthami aka Aria, the second-ever Indian K-pop idol to debut in the industry. The idol was born on March 12, 2003, and she fills the positions as the rapper and maknae of the group.

Aria is fluent in English, Korean, Malayalam, and Hindi, and before her debut in X:IN, she was a part of the pre-debut members of MEP-C. She has even showcased her acting skills with her appearance in a Malayalam film, Melvilasom, in 2011.

With several promising characteristics showcased by the group in the short period since their debut, fans are excited and eagerly looking forward to seeing more of the group.