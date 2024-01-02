Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Training collection: Everything we know so far

Megan Thee Stallion partnered with Nike, Inc. to offer an all-new Nike Training Collection. This joint apparel lineup will potentially offer a wide variety of items featuring onesies, shorts, crop tees, and more. As featured in the rapper's images, exclusive Air Max 97 shoes are also expected from this collection.

The Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Training Collection is anticipated to hit the shelves on February 15, 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. This joint apparel collection will be accessible via Nike as well as other select stores, both online and in-store.

However, depending on the item, the collection can cost anywhere from $40 to $200. It’s equally important to know that the official word on this launch is still pending confirmation from the partnering labels.

Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Training Collection will include joint Air Max 97 shoes

A fresh assortment that Nike is about to unveil in cooperation with the well-known rapper and global icon, Megan Thee Stallion, is going to be an interesting development for the sportswear business. This is anticipated for a number of reasons.

By forming this collaboration, Nike is demonstrating its dedication to enhancing the participation of women in fitness and sports, which is exactly in line with the strong demeanor that Megan Thee Stallion upholds.

KicksFinder was the first to disclose the line of products, and it promises to provide a wide variety of clothing selections that are meant to meet a variety of requirements and preferences.

As per further information from Sole Retriever, the Swoosh label has confirmed that the collection will consist of nine different pieces, each of which will be made to exemplify the confidence and power that Megan Thee Stallion embodies.

Despite the fact that the full selection of goods and their designs are still being kept under covers, the assortment will include a premium jacket in addition to a long-sleeve bodysuit. The lineup is also expected to include a stylish Air Max 97 colorway for the collab's fans.

Through the inclusion of a plus-size crop tee with a thin crop tee, the range will also accommodate a variety of body shapes, ensuring that it is inclusive and an appropriate fit for every shape.

Additionally, the collection will contain two bras, each of which is expected to be intended to offer the ideal combination of durability and elegance for women who are engaging in activewear. An item that stands out in the array is the onesie, which has the potential to be a novel and fashionable twist on the concept of gym wear.

A pair of professional shorts, which combines fashion and practicality for use in sporting pursuits, is the final addition to the set.

Items offered under the latest collaborative capsule and prices

Although the official images of the collab items are still awaited, Sole Retriever revealed the names and prices of some of the items listed below:

1) Women's Bodysuit LS can be bought for $200 apiece.

2) Essential Women's Crop Tee (Plus Size) is marked with a $40 price tag.

3) Women's Slim Crop Tee is priced at $40.

4) Women's Bra can be availed for $50 per piece.

5) Women's Bra (Plus Size) is marked with a $40 price tag.

6) Women's Onesie 5” is priced at $125.

7) Nike Pro Short 5” can be bought for $40 apiece.

8) Nike Pro Women's Short 5” (Plus Size) is marked with a $40 price label.

Don’t miss out on the latest Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Training Collection if you’re willing to update your wardrobe this new year.

Megan Thee Stallion is not a stranger to fashion collabs and launches. In the past few years, the sensational musician has partnered with big names including Coach, Fashion Nova, and more. Other interesting collaborations with Crunchyroll, Revlon, Cheetos, and Popeyes also thrilled the rapper’s diehard fans in previous years.