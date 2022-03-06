Mejuri X David Yurman lawsuit drama: 5 things to know

David Yurman filed a lawsuit against Mejuri on 17 December 2021 in which they pressed charges of IP theft. Mejuri has now struck back with a counter-lawsuit on March 4, 2022, against Yurman for bullying a rising competitor.

Mejuri filed a countersuit alleging that the jewelry label David Yurman is bullying "an emerging female-founded competitor". The report was filed in New York courts.

5 things to know about Mejuri X David Yurman lawsuit drama

1) David Yurman's original Lawsuit complaint

Lenore Fedow @LenoreMariee David Yurman filed a lawsuit this morning against direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand Mejuri alleging intellectual property theft. @NationalJeweler story to follow soon! David Yurman filed a lawsuit this morning against direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand Mejuri alleging intellectual property theft. @NationalJeweler story to follow soon! https://t.co/6vzNQ6MUZd

Yurman was the first to strike up a lawsuit in this Mejuri X David Yurman lawsuit drama. In december, Yurman kicked off the spat with a trade lawsuit and claimed that Mejuri, an up-and-coming jeweler, was a "serial copyist."

They pointed out two pieces that had a striking resemblance, i.e. Mejuri’s Croissant Dôme collection and Yurman’s Pure Form collection. They also raised questions about how it was confusing consumers in the process. The lawsuit also claimed that Mejuri had used influencers, marketing techniques, and models that had been used by Yurman.

2) Mejuri defends their lawsuit

In the latest news, Mejuri is defending its honor and calls Yurman's allegation false. The countersuit, according to WWD, reads:

"The claims made by David Yurman in its complaint are without merit and fundamentally at odds with what Mejuri stands for and who they are as a company. Mejuri is an innovative, modern jewelry brand that has made a name for itself by flipping the narrative that fine jewelry is something that must be earned or gifted to women buying jewelry for themselves.”

Mejuri talks about being an innovative and modern brand that has not copied fellow designs and has used classic fine jewelry as a part of its collection.

3) A countersuit against David Yurman

Mejuri countersuited against Yurman's complaint claiming it to being an attempt to stifle and bully an emerging competitor. WWD reports that the countersuit reads:

“Yurman’s complaint is not a legitimate attempt to protect its intellectual property but is instead an effort to bully and stifle an emerging competitor by claiming a monopoly on classic jewelry designs used for centuries — designs that are ubiquitous in the jewelry industry today.”

In this complaint, Mejuri clarifies that the Yurman brand cannot monopolize over classic jewelry designs.

4) A female founded company is claimed to being dragged

In an interview with WWD, a spokesperson from Mejuri said their company was one of the fastest growing jewelry brands in the industry and that it was a woman who founded the company, thus claiming Yurman was bullying them as a competitor.

“David Yurman’s lawsuit is an attempt to bully an emerging female-founded competitor, monopolize classic design motifs used for centuries, and prevent competition from one of the fastest-growing fine jewelry brands in a rapidly evolving industry."

The spokesperson further added that they do not wish to associate with the Yurman brand and are confident that their customers aren't confused and know what they are buying. They also took a dig at David Yurman brand saying:

“Contrary to a litigious approach that chooses confrontation over collaboration, Mejuri lifts up creators and takes pride in our continued contributions to make the industry more accessible and equitable for everyone,” said Merguri's Spokesperson.

There has been no response from a representative of David Yurman yet.

5) Multiple jewelry labels were named in the Merjuri's Lawsuit

The suit by Mejuri states that the products mentioned in Yurman's lawsuit, Croissant Dome and Pure form, aren't overlapping or in the same market categories. They also further clarified that the brand's don't even share the same retailers. In the counterfiet, the brand was set upon to say that Merjuri didn't copy Yurman's label, pointing out that multiple other labels such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Missoma also distribute a similar design, known as twist motif. The counterfiet also reads,

“When stripped of its rhetoric and ad hominem attacks, Yurman’s Complaint is revealed for what it is — an improper attempt to suppress an innovative competitor and to claim ownership of well-known, common motifs — like twist designs — that have been used in jewelry since at least the Roman Empire.”

They further justified the designs being a classic by including a bunch of antique gold jewelry products that have been sold at auction houses such as Sotheby's and Christine's.

Edited by Gunjan