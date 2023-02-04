Melinda Dillon net worth: Fortune explored as a Christmas Story star dies aged 83 

Oscar-nominated actress Melinda Dillon, remembered for playing Mother Parker in the holiday classic Christmas Story, reportedly passed away on January 9 at the age of 83.

The news of her demise was announced in an obituary by her family but no cause of death was revealed. Speaking about her Christmas Story character in a 2016 Vanity Fair article, Dillon described her character as a “vigilant mom” whole is “still a child at heart.”

Barbra Streisand @BarbraStreisand Melinda Dillon was such a great actress, with a wonderful delicacy about her. She was a delight to direct in Prince of Tides. May she rest in peace. Melinda Dillon was such a great actress, with a wonderful delicacy about her. She was a delight to direct in Prince of Tides. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/CuLJRlAP93

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dillon was born and raised in Arkansas and moved across several military bases, spending several years in Germany. Her career in the entertainment industry began when she filled in for Barbara Harris onstage after the latter fell ill at Second City.

Back in 1976, Dillon opened up about her life during an interview with the New York Times:

“I had had the American dream — to go to New York and study with Lee Strasberg. I guess I just wasn’t prepared for it all to happen so quickly in New York. I’m not sophisticated; I hadn’t had any kind of cultural education, at all, so when it came to meeting people, and presenting any kind of ideas I might have to offer, I would be terrified.”

Scott Weinberg @scottEmovienerd Rest in peace, Melinda Dillon, a wonderful actress known for Close Encounters, A Christmas Story, Harry and the Hendersons, Slap Shot, Magnolia, and many more. Rest in peace, Melinda Dillon, a wonderful actress known for Close Encounters, A Christmas Story, Harry and the Hendersons, Slap Shot, Magnolia, and many more. https://t.co/6ry5OIvB6q

On a personal front, Melinda Dillon was married to Richard Libertini for more than 12 years before they parted ways in 1978. The latter died of cancer in 2016. The pair also had a son named Richard Jr.

Dillon’s family members reportedly told Giant Freakin Robot that the actress had requested to be cremated with her ashes scattered into the Pacific Ocean.

Exploring Melinda Dillon’s net worth prior to her demise

Melinda Dillon had an approximate net worth of $3 million (Image via Getty Images)

Melinda Dillon was a Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated American actress. Her career in the entertainment industry spanned more than four decades.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dillon had an approximate net worth of $3 million prior to her demise. She earned the majority of her fortune from her career as a Broadway, film and television actress.

Dillon began her journey as an improvisational comedian and stage actress. She bagged her first major role in the original 1962 Broadway production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

The actress received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for the portrayal of Honey in the onstage drama. Dillon also appeared in You Know I Can't Hear You When the Water's Running and Paul Sills’ Story Theatre.

Dillon appeared in her first feature film, The April Fools, in 1969. Her breakout role was in the 1976 Woody Guthrie biopic Bound for Glory, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for the role of Memphis Sue.

Melinda Dillon rose to further popularity after receiving two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress after playing Jillian in Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977 and portraying Teresa in the Absence of Malice in 1981.

Dillon is best remembered for playing Mother Parker in Bob Clark's 1983 movie A Christmas Story. The actress announced her retirement from acting in 2007. She also garnered a significant fortune from her work in television such as Law and Order: SVU, The Jeffersons, Picket Fences, Bonanza, Judging Amy, and Heartland.

Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role as Mrs. Parker in 2022's A Christmas Story Christmas and was replaced by Julie Hagerty.

Poll : 0 votes