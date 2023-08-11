Men in Kilts season 2 on Starz: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for fans of the hit travel docuseries, Men in Kilts, as its second season gears up for an exciting premiere on Friday, August 11, at 9:30 pm ET.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are set to take viewers on a captivating journey through the enchanting landscapes of New Zealand, promising adrenaline-pumping escapades, cultural exploration, and the heartwarming camaraderie that fans have come to love.

After a year of eager anticipation, Men in Kilts season 2 is finally making its debut on the Starz network. The first season of the series took audiences on a captivating road trip through the scenes of Scotland, and now, the dynamic duo is shifting gears to explore the rich culture and breathtaking vistas of New Zealand.

The thought behind changing the backdrop is not only to add to the versatility of the show but also Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have a deep connection with their chosen destination.

Men in Kilts season 2 adventures are set in New Zealand

New Zealand, often hailed as one of the most picturesque countries in the world, is all set to serve as the perfect backdrop for the adventure of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

According to the official press release for Men in Kilts season 2 by Starz, reads,

"Heughan and McTavish will continue their immersive adventure travel experience, this time in New Zealand. They will revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history."

The premiere episode of Men in Kilts season 2 promises a heart-pounding start, as Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish embark on an exhilarating ziplining adventure down the mountains.

The differing reactions of the two hosts - Sam's enthusiast and Graham's hesitation - add a touch of humor and relatability to the show's dynamic.

But the adrenaline doesn't stop there; as the duo's encounter with an apex predator adds an element of suspense and excitement that will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

As with any great road trip, Men in Kilts isn't just about heart-punding activities, as it is also a journey of cultural immersion. One of the episodes, titled Maori Culture, is set to take the fans on deep dive into the traditions of the indigenous Māori community.

From ceremonial dances to traditional fighting techniques, this episode promises to offer a unique perspective on New Zealand's cultural heritage.

Additionally, the exploration of local businesses through a food and wine tour in an episode aptly named Taste of New Zealand showcases the country's culinary delights and provides an insight into its modern identity.

One of the undeniable highlights of Men in Kilts is the genuine camaraderie between Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. Their natural banter shared laughter, and mutual respect creates a heartwarming on-screen dynamic that has been resonating with the audiences.

Their friendship is not only a testament to the authenticity of the show but also serves as a reminder of the power of genuine connections forged through shared experiences, inching the fans to plan an adventurous road trip with their friends.

Anticipation is already building for the premiere, and fans are eager to know how to catch every thrilling moment. The second season of Men in Kilts is set to debut on Friday, August 11, at 9:30 pm ET on Starz.