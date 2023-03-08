In yet another nail-biting docuseries, Netflix launched MH 370: The Plane That Disappeared on March 8, 2023, at 3.00 am ET. The tragic incident involving the missing Malaysian Airlines flight took the world by storm back in 2014 when the MH 370 disappeared from all possible radars.

The streaming giant released the limited series under its British aegis as an investigative production. The much-talked-about series features famous commentators like Jeff Wise and Florence de Changy alongside family members of the victims from China, Malaysia, Australia, and France.

The three-part title is directed by Louise Malkinson, a well-known documentary director. Their previous works include The Gift of Life (2015), The Detectives: Murder on the Streets (2017), and The Detectives: Fighting Organized Crime (2021).

As per Netflix's Tudum, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 began its routine red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board. Shortly after takeoff, the plane disappeared from radar screens, and no one in charge could explain why."

The synopsis continued:

"Nine years later, the event is still a disturbing and unresolved mystery, and the three-part speculative docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared brings together a global community of family members, scientists and investigative journalists, all of whom continue to search for answers."

Netflix's MH 370: The Plane That Disappeared to mark ninth anniversary of the airliner's disappearance

The unfortunate disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines flight that took place in 2014, marks nine years this Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The flight, carrying 239 individuals, including 12 crew members and 227 passengers, was en route from Malaysia to China.

The flight took off from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport and was meant to land at the Beijing Capital International Airport in China. However, it soon lost contact with air traffic control when it was over the South China Sea. To this date, there has only been speculation but no solid answers as to what transpired on the flight.

The crew on board reportedly last made contact with air traffic control about 38 minutes after the flight took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared on Netflix: A brief episode guide

The documentary was released in three parts, with each episode being 45 minutes to an hour long. The first episode, titled The Pilot, took a look into the primary hours of take-off and the subsequent first few hours of the plane's vanishing. This also included the public reaction to the conspiracy theories and allegations that surfaced online.

As per Tudum, the brief of the first episode reads:

"Malaysia Airlines Flight MH 370, heading for Beijing, vanishes from radar shortly after takeoff. Early suspicion falls on the pilot."

The second episode, titled The Hijack, saw a change in public perception of the disappearance after another Malaysian Airlines flight crashed when it was shot by a Russian missile. The episode further saw experts deliberate on conspiracy theories.

Tudum's official description for the second episode reads:

"A second crash involving a Malaysia Airlines plane changes journalist Jeff Wise's thinking about Flight MH 370, leading to a controversial new theory."

In the final episode titled The Intercept, the mystery was further complicated when after 16 months of investigating, a large section of the plane's wing was discovered off the East African Coast.

The Tudum description of the episode reads:

"Possible Flight MH 370 debris is found, but only raises more questions. Another theory emerges, involving suspicious cargo."

MH 370: The Plane That Disappeared was released on March 8, 2023, worldwide on Netflix.

