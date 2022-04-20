Michael Kors Kidswear debut: Where to buy, release date, price, and more

Michael Kors debuted its first childrenswear line on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in partnership with the French Luxury group, Children Worldwide Fashion (CWF). The debut line for kidswear features an apparel and accessory line for girls between four and fourteen years.

The collection can be availed online on the official e-commerce site of Michael Kors across the regions of Europe, Asia, and North America. The collection can also be sold through CWF distribution points, and wholesale partners of the labels such as Zalando, Ounass, and Salam Stores.

More about newly launched Michael Kors Kidswear line

The newly launched Michael Kors Kidswear line (Image via Michael Kors)

As part of the debut line of Kidswear, MK is drawing inspiration from its women's assortment. The collection includes activewear, chic dresses, and casual wear in a quintessential mix of function and fashion. Kidswear is part of the Spring Summer 2022 line and consists of the label's MK logo.

The website reads:

"Our girls' apparel collection has something for every aesthetic, from sporty to sweet to perfectly chic. A generous range of styles and patterns ensures that your budding fashionista will always have something to wear. Mix and match our thoughtfully curated selection of girls' clothing to create stylish outfits for any occasion—like picture day at school, an afternoon at the zoo, or a laid-back beach vacation."

The activewear line includes leggings, sets, crewnecks, and T-shirts emblazoned with the brand's MK logo. The collection also includes floral looks, free-flowing dresses, pleated skirts, suede skirts, and jersey dresses with the brand's signature print.

The collection also includes swimwear fits, baseball caps, and bucket hats in this 37-piece apparel collection for kids. The collection is well-rounded with the addition of backpacks and purses for the mini-me version, along with a heart-shaped cross-body purse and a pink tote.

Some of the pieces from the collection are also available in the women's section to mark Mother's Day 2022, which is coming soon, on May 8, 2022. The mother-and-daughter matching apparel was to celebrate the occasion.

The website adds:

"Sweet, chic, and just in time for Mother's Day- Matching styles that celebrate every kind of mom (and daughter!)."

The debut line campaign showcasing the collection was shot in Ibiza, off the coast of Spain. The campaign was to showcase the "jet-set vibes" quintessential to the brand.

This theme will further be celebrated with a global event celebrating the launch. Multiple events will occur at the brand's locations like Dubai, New York, Paris, and Spain, which will be kid-friendly for in-store adventure and fun.

That's not all. In a press release made by the label, Kors said that the children's line will further be expanded later this year and include a collection of infants and toddler sizes, from 3 months to 3 years.

A new kidswear collection will be introduced twice a year for the Spring and Fall seasons. The newly-launched debuting line for kidswear can be purchased on the Michael Kors site for a retail price range of $45 to $139.

Edited by Ravi Iyer