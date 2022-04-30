Michael Kors x Ellesse collab: Where to buy, price, release date and more about the collection

Michael Kors has joined forces with the Italian sportswear company Ellesse to honor the 1970s athletic trends, which have long been a bedrock for contemporary athleisure.

The Michael Kors x Ellesse activewear line is slated to hit the stores on May 9, 2022. The exclusive duo has created a 24-piece collection that will be easily accessible via Michael Kors' e-commerce website following its release. The price range for the collection will start from $70.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, both the labels shared a teaser video of their collaboration on their respective Instagram handles.

Michael Kors x Ellesse collaborated to celebrate retro athletic styles

Ellesse's prowess in sportswear has been brilliantly mingled with the luxe esthetics of the American luxury label that is new to activewear.

They have produced a wide array of sportswear items featuring track jackets, joggers, hoodies, t-shirts, retro-inspired swimsuits, nostalgic chunky trainers, logo slides, bucket hats and more. The Michael Kors’ signature Hudson backpack as well as Bradshaw shoulder bag will also be delivered as part of the capsule collection.

The typical Ellesse color palette of crimson and peaches is brilliantly overlaid with traditional navy blues and clean whites throughout the collab’s assortment, strictly adhering to the famous athletic styles of the 1970s.

The entire collection is adorned with a distinctive insignia that marries Michael Kors' acclaimed logo with Ellesse's sports-inspired motif.

The star-studded lookbook of the collaboration features model Emily Ratajkowski and musician Jay Critch. Other faces of the campaign include Lexi Boling, Herzen Clerge, and Lucas Ucedo, musician Wolftyla and Japanese sensation Kemio.

The campaign, which was staged in Miami, was shot by popular fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey.

The limited edition capsule will also be exhibited via a series of pop-up installations and activations across the globe. If you desire to get your hands on the upcoming collection, stay tuned for further details.

Other recent releases by Michael Kors

Earlier this month, the American luxury label kicked off its first ever childrenswear lineup in partnership with French luxury group, Children Worldwide Fashion. Released on April 19, 2022, the kids collection features activewear leggings, t-shirts, crewnecks, suede skirts, pleated bottoms, and jersey dresses.

MK’s first kidswear range celebrates the fast approaching Mother’s Day on May 8, 2022. It ranges from $45 to $139.

The collection is currently available for purchase via Michael Kors' online stores in Europe, Asia, and North America. The pieces are also being marketed by CWF distribution points and Zalando, Ounass, and Salam Stores, as well as wholesale sellers of the labels.

Edited by Somava