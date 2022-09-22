Michelle Obama's The Light We Carry Book Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Michelle Obama will carry out a six-date US tour in support of her new book titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. The tour is produced by Live Nation and Crown, which is an imprint of Random House.

The six-city tour will kick off in Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre on November 15. The promotion tour will also make simultaneous stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco, before wrapping up at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA on December 13.

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is a follow-up to her critically acclaimed #1 bestselling memoir Becoming.

The former First Lady in a statement said:

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour.”

Michelle Obama further added:

“This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Michelle Obama The Light We Carry Book Tour 2022 Dates

The official itinerary of the scheduled promotion tour for The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is as follows:

1) November 15 -- Warner Theatre -- Washington, DC

2) November 18 -- The Met -- Philadelphia, PA

3) December 3 -- Fox Theatre -- Atlanta, GA

4) December 5 -- Chicago Theatre -- Chicago, IL

5) December 10 -- Masonic -- San Francisco, CA

6) December 13 -- YouTube Theatre -- Los Angeles, CA

Michelle Obama The Light We Carry Book Tour 2022 Tickets

To avoid the reselling of the tickets at a higher price, the tour for Michelle Obama's book has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register via the platform through September 26, for the Verified Fan presale.

Verified fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on September 28 at 10:00 am PT. Fans who receive a unique code will get the chance to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis.

All tickets will be made available during the Verified Fan presale. The remaining tickets will be made available via a general public onsale which will begin on September 30 at 10:00 am PT. Michelle Obama will also give a select number of community member tickets in each market.

Tara Traub, Live Nation’s SVP of Global Touring, in a statement said:

“Following the incredible success of her Becoming Tour, we are honored to be working with Mrs. Obama again to bring The Light We Carry Tour to live audiences across the US this fall. We are thrilled to be part of helping her share the practices and new pathways she’s created that have the power to create meaningful change and connect us to one another during difficult times.”

More about Michelle Obama’s new book

Michelle Obama served as the First Lady of America from 2009 to 2017. Her new book offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that "when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us", discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

She has drawn her these experiences from her various roles as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady. In the book she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.” She also has elaborated on her most valuable practices, like “starting kind,” “going high,” and assembling a “kitchen table” of trusted friends and mentors.

