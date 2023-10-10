Mickey, Donald, and others join the Avengers in a new Disney What If? Variant Covers series

Mickey, Donald, and other beloved characters team up with the Avengers in an exciting new Disney What If? Variant Covers series. The upcoming series will be a monthly feature, gracing the covers of specific editions of Amazing Spider-Man issues. These 12 upcoming covers will feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and other Disney characters reimagining pivotal moments from Avengers and X-Men history.

In the past year, Marvel Comics participated in The Walt Disney Company's centennial celebration by introducing Disney100 Variant Covers. These covers paid tribute to iconic Marvel covers featuring Mickey Mouse and Disney characters. In 2024, Marvel plans to continue this tradition by honoring the 60th anniversaries of two prominent superhero teams: the Avengers and the X-Men.

Marvel is expanding this partnership with Disney What If? variants. Set to launch in early 2024, the covers will exclusively grace the pages of Amazing Spider-Man comics, offering fans an exciting crossover experience.

Marvel's What If? Variant Covers: A time-traveling homage to Avengers

Marvel Comics has just dropped a trio of appealing Disney What If? variant covers, courtesy of two talented artists, Lorenzo Pastrovicchio and Vitale Mangiatordi, set to debut in early 2024.

Pastrovicchio's first variant, featured on Amazing Spider-Man #41, is slated for release on January 3, 2024. What makes this cover particularly special is its homage to the legendary Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers' artwork on the cover of Avengers #1, a comic that marked the birth of Earth's mightiest heroes in 1963.

The first cover will pay homage to Avengers #1 from 1963, which introduced Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, and Wasp as Earth's mightiest heroes.

Next up in the lineup is Pastrovicchio's variant for Amazing Spider-Man #43, scheduled to hit the shelves on February 14, 2024. This cover pays tribute to yet another iconic Marvel moment, this time drawing inspiration from Jack Kirby and Sol Brodsky's unforgettable artwork on the cover of X-Men #1. The comic was released in the same pivotal year 1963.

The cover will recreate X-Men #1 from 1963, which debuted Professor X and his students Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman as the world's first mutant superheroes.

Last but certainly not least, Vitale Mangiatordi's variant for Amazing Spider-Man #45, set to debut on March 6, 2024, promises to be a visual delight for fans. This particular cover takes fans back to 1965, paying homage to the creative genius of Jack Kirby and Sol Brodsky on the cover of Avengers #16.

This Disney What If? Variant Cover will reference Avengers #16 from 1965, which marked a turning point for the team as Captain America led a new roster. This included Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver.

What adds an extra layer of excitement to these Disney What If? Variant Covers is Marvel's upcoming celebration of the 60th anniversaries of both the Avengers and the X-Men in 2024. These milestone events mark six decades of thrilling superhero storytelling and showcase the enduring popularity of these beloved comic book franchises.

Marvel's decision to introduce these Disney What If? variant covers shows their commitment to honoring their rich comic book legacy while providing fresh perspectives on classic moments.